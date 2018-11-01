U.S. Practice Management Systems Market to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.11 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Practice Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Integrated, Standalone), By Component (Software, Services), By End-use, By Delivery Mode, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. practice management system market is expected to reach USD 11.11 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

Demand for practice management system is growing due to increasing pressure to curb healthcare costs and changing dynamics of hospital/healthcare settings industry. Rising focusing on implementing cost-effective and quality care, which will boost the market demand.

Political instability, economic stress, and lack of proactive initiatives are questioning the healthcare funding. Despite healthcare-related funding and insurance programs, there has been a constant rise in healthcare cost in U.S., influencing healthcare providers. The healthcare expenditure in U.S. is around 2.4 times higher than the global average and is anticipated to increase by 68.0% in the next 10 years.

With the help of practice management systems, healthcare providers are now able to offer right treatment at effective price, thus reducing treatment costs. Some of the prominent companies in the market for U.S. practice management systems are Henry Schein MicroMD; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; GE Healthcare; and McKesson Corporation.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Changing dynamics of healthcare settings/hospital industry along with the development and sale of value-added services is driving the market

The integrated systems segment capturedthe largest market share in 2017 mainly due to the benefits, such as enhanced efficiency and communication across various departments and reduced administrative and medical errors

Cloud-based practice management solutions segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Cloud-based practice management solutions offer benefits such as readily available information that can be accessed even in the remote locations, higher reliability, and faster processing

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Approaches for calculating U.S. market size



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market Snapshot



Chapter 4 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market Segmentation & Scope

4.2 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1 Changing dynamics of hospital/healthcare setting industry

4.2.2 Development and sale of value added services

4.2.3 Pressure to curb healthcare cost

4.2.4 Improving infrastructure and digitalization of healthcare

4.3 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market Restraint Analysis

4.3.1 Risk of data theft

4.3.2 Difficulty in maintaining confidentiality of patient information

4.4 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

4.5 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market - PESTLE Analysis

4.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.7 List of Key Buyers

4.8 Buyer's Prefernce Analysis

4.9 Potential Target Audience

4.10 Changing technology and their adoption

4.11 Timeline with major technologies

4.12 List of top products

4.13 Region-wise demand analysis for the products and services

4.14 Market participants wise pipepline analysis with expect launch date

4.15 U.S. practice management systems market: Product movement analysis

4.16 Integrated

4.17 Standalone



Chapter 5 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. practice management systems market: Component movement analysis

5.2 Software

5.3 Services



Chapter 6 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 U.S. practice management systems market: Delivery mode movement analysis

6.2 On-premise

6.3 Web-based

6.4 Cloud-based



Chapter 7 U.S. Practice Management Systems Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 U.S. practice management systems market: End-user movement analysis

7.2 Physician office

7.3 Pharmacies

7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5 Other Settings



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Henry Schein MicroMD

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions

athenaHealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

EPIC Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC

eClinicalWorks LLC

CareCloud

Kareo

AdvancedMD

drchrono, Inc.

CollaborateMD

Office Ally

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

