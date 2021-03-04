US Press Leaders Call For Immediate Release of AP Photographer Thein Zaw

After a Feb. 1 coup by the military in Myanmar ousted elected President Aung San Suu Kyi, laws against journalists and journalism have been expanded in an attempt to suppress press freedom. We understand from news reports and Thein's lawyer that he was arrested under those recently expanded laws, which include creating fear among people; spreading false news; or agitating directly or indirectly for a criminal offense against a government employee. Thein and five other members of the media face a prison term of at least three years from these charges. We believe he was simply doing his job as a journalist and look forward to his swift release.

