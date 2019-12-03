US Printing Machinery & Equipment Demand to Fall 1.6% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US printing machinery and equipment demand is forecast to decline 1.6% yearly in nominal terms through 2023, according to Printing Machinery & Equipment: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Falling commercial print volumes will restrain demand for new print machines. However, investment in digital printing platforms in response to rising demand for custom, short-run, and variable printing will prevent faster declines. In addition, rising textile and packaging shipments will support sales.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Printing-Machinery-Equipment-United-States-FF75026/?progid=91541

Demand for digital printing presses is projected to remain the largest and fastest growing discrete segment. Printing companies will continue to invest in digital presses to expand their service offerings, such as on-demand printing, mass customization, and flexible package printing. In particular, label converters are expected to increase investment in digital presses to capitalize on trends favoring shorter print runs and expanded customization. However, competition from offset lithographic presses – which will continue to account for a significant share of the printing press market – as well as flexographic presses will prevent faster segment advances.

These and other key insights are featured in Printing Machinery & Equipment: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US printing machinery and equipment demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

digital presses

offset lithographic presses

other printing presses, such as flexographic, gravure, and screen

binding machinery and equipment

other machinery and equipment, such as prepress preparatory equipment, separately sold parts, and typesetting machinery

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Excluded from the scope of this report are printing consumables and 3D printers. In addition, photocopiers, home and office printers, and textile printing machinery are not counted. Rebuilt or remanufactured machinery is included. Re-exports of printing machinery and equipment are excluded from demand and trade figures.

