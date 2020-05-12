US Protective Gloves Market Report 2020, Featuring Ansell Corporation, 3M Company and Honeywell International
May 12, 2020, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Gloves in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is intended to assist buyers of protective gloves. Protective gloves provide hand safety and contribute to sanitary conditions for workers operating in hazardous environments. These products are commonly worn by workers in the food service, manufacturing, mining, construction and energy sectors. Protective gloves include disposable gloves, leather gloves, chemical-resistant gloves, coated gloves and electrical gloves, among others.
Buyers should consider the work environment, types of hazardous substances being handled and the duration of the job when purchasing protective gloves. Key suppliers include safety equipment manufacturers, large wholesalers and medical equipment vendors. This report excludes medical gloves.
Companies Mentioned
- Honeywell International Inc.
- 3M Company
- Ansell Limited
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dikk0m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article