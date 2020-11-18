US PVC Resin Demand to See Drop in 2020, Slight Gains to 2024

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin is forecast to see minimal annual increases in volume terms through 2024, according to Polyvinyl Chloride: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Expanding building material and manufacturing shipments will increase demand for PVC. However, faster gains will be restrained by ongoing health and environmental concerns relating to dioxins and plasticizer use, which will spur preferences for alternatives to PVC particularly in the packaging and transport markets.

Demand is expected to decrease 3.4% in 2020. A drop in construction activity, particularly in commercial building construction, will crimp demand for PVC in the dominant building and construction market. Manufacturing shipment declines will weigh on PVC demand in the packaging and electrical and electronic product markets. Falling vehicle manufacturing will also lead to declines in the transport market. However, rising home renovation and homebuilding activity due to consumers seeking additional space in their residences will mitigate faster declines.

These and other key insights are featured in Polyvinyl Chloride: United States. This report forecasts for 2020 and 2024 US PVC resin demand and shipments in pounds and demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand in pounds is segmented by market in terms of:

building and construction

consumer and institutional

electrical and electronic

packaging

transport

other markets, such as furniture and furnishings; industrial goods and machinery; and adhesives, inks, and coatings

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019. Re-exports of PVC resin are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Polyvinyl-Chloride-United-States-FF55020/?progid=91541

