US Radiology Acquires ImageSouth, Expanding National Radiology Footprint

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, one of the premier physician-owned radiology groups in the country, announced today it has acquired ImageSouth, the largest outpatient imaging provider in Birmingham, Alabama. This partnership accelerates US Radiology's growth towards building the nation's leading outpatient imaging services network, extending its presence in the southeast and serving more patients and referring physicians throughout the state.

"This partnership strengthens our national outpatient imaging portfolio and fits within our strategy to partner with high-quality radiology groups, top hospital systems, and the best outpatient imaging providers across the nation," said John Perkins, CEO of US Radiology. "ImageSouth is a leader in diagnostic imaging in Alabama and has developed an excellent reputation among patients and referring physicians for delivering high-quality outpatient imaging services."

Founded in 1996, ImageSouth provides diagnostic imaging services through five American College of Radiology (ACR) accredited imaging centers in the greater Birmingham area. Each imaging center offers multimodality procedures such as MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-ray. ImageSouth's Open Upright MRI is the only one of its kind in Alabama and serves patients from across the state including Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa.

US Radiology has experienced significant growth in recent years. With over 3,100 team members and 145 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, the company brings together high-quality subspecialized radiologists with leading outpatient operational expertise, infrastructure, and technological support.

Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. provided legal assistance for US Radiology.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 3,100 team members and over 145 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts more than 6 million studies annually. US Radiology is a partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers and health systems built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology. To learn more, please visit: www.usradiology.com

