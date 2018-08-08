US Rail Axle Bearings and Seals Market Forecast to 2024 - Opportunities for OEM and Aftermarket Segments and Guidelines for the Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Rail Axle Bearings and Seals Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Bearing Deliveries and Aftermarket Services for Rail Vehicles to Create a Total Market Potential of $2.34 Billion in the Rail Axle Bearings Market Between 2018 and 2024

Navigating into the US bearings market, industrialists would find that there are numerous opportunities in the coming years with the expansion of passenger rail and continuous growth of freight volumes, which would result in the increase in the intermodal share for freight rail. It is quite evident that freight traffic is growing and will continue to grow, which means that there are improvements in store for existing fleet of freight carriers, including rail. Growing need for reduced emissions and avoiding traffic congestion are driving people to rethink their travel modes. Improvements in passenger rail infrastructure and long-distance connectivity is not far away.

There are hundreds of miles of new rail networks in the books and a lot of additional rolling stock planned as well. Improving freight rail infrastructure is vital in bringing about faster and efficient means of transportation for essential goods and industrial products. Building a sustainable, environment-friendly mode of transport for freight would help reduce emissions and congestion from the use of road trucks that are the top contenders in freight transport. There would be a shift in the freight movement from trucks to rail and in the next two decades. Rail ton mileage would exceed that of trucks by 20%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.







With increasing opportunities in freight rail, improvements in passenger rail, and expansion of rail networks being planned, the rail bearings market should thrive as well.







Research Scope







This research service covers all types of US rail based on application and provides the number of new deliveries and number of vehicles for periodic overhaul, which gives a close account of the number of bearings required for each segment for the forecast period. Comparative studies on the position of competition in the US bearings market, opportunities for OEM and aftermarket segments, and guidelines to participate in the region are also in the scope for the time period 2017-2024.

Key Topics Covered:





1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Overview - Railway Axle Bearings and Seals

Key Findings and Future Outlook

Rail Axle Bearings - Market Engineering Measurements

Rail Axle Bearing Seals - Market Engineering Measurements

Total Market Unit Shipment Snapshot

Comparative Analysis by Region and Segment

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, AIM, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Key OEMs or Participant Groups Compared in this Study

3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION

Rail Rolling Stock Market Segmentation

Definitions of Rail Services

Definitions of Terms

4. INTRODUCTION TO AXLE BEARINGS IN RAIL APPLICATIONS

Types of Bearings Used in Rail Axles

Factors Determining Choice of Bearings for Rail Axles

US Rail Axle Bearing Industry Trends

Sealed Taper Bearing Unit (TBU)/Cartridge Tapered Roller Bearing (CTRB)

Types of Axle Bearings in Rail Vehicles

Rail Axle Bearing Classification

Product Overview of Rail Axle Bearings

Rail Axle Bearing Reconditioning

5. INTRODUCTION TO BEARING SEALS IN RAIL AXLE APPLICATIONS

Functions of Seals in Railway Axle Boxes

Types of Seals for Rail Axle Bearing Applications

Factors Considered While Selecting Rail Axle Bearing Seals

Rail Axle Bearing Seals - Materials and Properties

List of AAR Approved Axle Bearing Seals

6. RAIL MARKET OVERVIEW

Overview of Freight Rail Traffic

Overview of Passenger Rail Traffic

Climatic Conditions Across the US

Overview of Passenger Rail Market

US Rail Axle Bearings Market Share

Freight Rail Rolling Stock and Bearings Used by Axle Loads

Passenger Rail Rolling Stock and Bearings Used by Axle Loads

7. MEGA TRENDS AND INDUSTRY CONVERGENCE IMPLICATIONS

US Rail Axle Bearing Industry Mega Trends and Their Implications

8. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - RAIL AXLE BEARINGS AND SEALS MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

9. US RAIL AXLE BEARINGS FORECAST

Overview of Involved Research Processes and Effort

Explanation of Forecast Methodology

Scenario Assumptions - Rail Axle Bearings and Seals Forecast

Rail Axle Bearings - Market Engineering Measurements

Rail Axle Bearing Seals - Market Engineering Measurements

OEM Freight Rail Axle Bearing Forecast

OEM Freight Rail Axle Bearings Forecast Discussion

Aftermarket Freight Rail Axle Bearings Forecast

Aftermarket Freight Rail Axle Bearing Forecast Discussion

OEM Locomotive Rail Axle Bearings Forecast

OEM Locomotive Rail Axle Bearings Forecast Discussion

Aftermarket Locomotive Rail Axle Bearings Forecast

Aftermarket Locomotive Rail Axle Bearings Forecast Discussion

OEM Passenger Rail Axle Bearings Forecast

OEM Passenger Rail Axle Bearings Forecast Discussion

Aftermarket - Passenger Rail Axle Bearings Forecast

Aftermarket Passenger Rail Axle Bearings Forecast Discussion

Rail Axle Bearings Revenue Forecast

Rail Axle Bearings Revenue Forecast Discussion

Rail Axle Bearing Seals Revenue Forecast

Rail Bearing Seals Revenue Forecast Discussion

Rail Axle Bearings - Competitive Environment

Rail Axle Bearing Seals - Competitive Environment

10. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunities Through Business Models and Investment/M&A

Growth Opportunities Based on Current Offerings and Geographic Expansion

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

12. APPENDIX

Market Engineering Methodology

Acronyms and Units Used in this Study

List of Exhibits





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gllz3/us_rail_axle?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com



ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

