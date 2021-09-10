U.S. Rapid Action Consortium Commends President Biden's Call for Vaccines, Testing

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Rapid Action Consortium commends U.S. President Joe Biden's call for companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly tests to ensure individual health and workplace safety. The Consortium also supports expanding easy-to-use testing production and making at-home tests more affordable.

The organization, which has been focused on reopening the U.S. economy quickly since its inception in March 2021, is helping companies accelerate the use of safe, cost-effective rapid COVID-19 testing to better enable businesses to return to the office safely.

Built on the highly successful Canadian model, the U.S. expansion is led by the Creative Destruction Lab Rapid Screening Consortium (CDL RSC), Genpact (NYSE: G) and the COVID Collaborative.

"President Biden's call for employers to do their part is a critical step in our collective fight against COVID-19," said Darren Saumur, global operating officer, Genpact and Advisory Committee Member of the U.S. Rapid Action Consortium. "Experts agree that COVID-19 will not be eradicated anytime soon, and rapid antigen testing, along with other actions, are essential to public and workplace safety. Testing and vaccinations are two critical elements of an effective reopening strategy that go hand in hand."

Founded on the belief that the private sector is and must be a powerful part of the overall solution to end the pandemic, the Consortium brings together leading academics, scientists, organizations, and businesses to accelerate the fight against COVID-19. The group is offering all learnings and approaches free of charge as a public good to organizations, large and small.

The U.S. Rapid Action Consortium is an expansion of the successful CDL RSC work done in Canada. The Consortium is leveraging thousands of hours of research, vast quantities of data, and insights from thousands of rapid tests conducted in more than 900 workplace testing sites across Canada.

"The CDL Rapid Screening Consortium has scaled from coast to coast in Canada. The program provides support, training, and an easy-to-use data reporting system to businesses of two employees to 200,000 employees. Since June 2021, our program uptake has increased by 500% and number of individuals regularly screened has grown by 200%," said Sonia Sennik, executive director, Creative Destruction Lab Rapid Screening Consortium and Advisory Committee Member of the U.S. Rapid Action Consortium.

Since their inception, the Rapid Action Consortium and CDL RSC have administered more than 630,000 tests across more than 900 locations. Results detected over 500 asymptomatic individuals, preventing more than 22,000 secondary infections from occurring.

Companies interested in learning more about the U.S. Rapid Action Consortium may visit its website here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results –because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About the COVID Collaborative

COVID Collaborative, a project of UNITE, is a national assembly of experts, leaders and institutions in health, education and the economy and associations representing the diversity of the country to turn the tide on the pandemic by supporting federal, state and local COVID-19 response efforts.



The COVID Collaborative is co-chaired by former Governor and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne (R-ID) and former Governor Deval Patrick (D-MA) and led by CEO John Bridgeland. COVID Collaborative includes expertise from across Republican and Democratic administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former FDA commissioners, CDC directors, and U.S. surgeon generals; former U.S. secretaries of Education, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services; leading public health experts and institutions that span the country; the Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers and U.S. Chamber of Commerce; the NAACP, UnidosUS and the National Congress of American Indians; the Skoll Foundation, The Allstate Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation; and associations representing those on the front lines, from the American Public Health Association and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials to the Council of Chief State School Officers and the Council of the Great City Schools. Tim Shriver is Chairman of UNITE.



To learn more, visit www.CovidCollaborative.us, and follow the COVID Collaborative on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the CDL Rapid Screening Consortium

The CDL Rapid Screening Consortium (CDL RSC) is a private-led, not-for-profit initiative formed in August 2020 with the goal of establishing a robust rapid screening system and operational implementation strategy to be delivered as a public good to Canada and then the world. The Consortium is led by Creative Destruction Lab. This is an unprecedented collaboration among businesses, researchers, and government working together on a singular public-interest objective. Learn more about CDL RSC at https://www.cdlrapidscreeningconsortium.com

