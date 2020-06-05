U.S. Renal Care Announces Mark Caputo as Chief Executive Officer

Caputo already has a deep working knowledge of USRC's business and opportunities. Before stepping in as CEO, Caputo served as Chairman of the Board and worked alongside Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO, Mary Dittrich, MD, FASN and the executive team as a member of the Office of the CEO.

"I have worked with Mark for many years and appreciate his partnership focus. His tenacity in pursuit of excellence is unmatched in our industry, and it is an honor to have Mark join our leadership team as CEO," said Dr. Dittrich. "Over the last several months, we have worked closely together as our US Renal Care team has made big strides in our patient- and physician-centric focus. Mark is exactly the leader I'm enthusiastic to partner with to carry our journey forward."

Caputo will continue to build operational infrastructures that allow partners and employees to focus on delivering the highest quality patient care. Caputo said, "I am impressed by the USRC clinical and leadership teams and the dedicated physicians with whom we partner. The joint venture model puts physicians in leadership positions, sets a higher standard of care in clinics, and improves employee and patient satisfaction overall. I am looking forward to collaborating with our leadership team, physician partners, and clinical teams as we build an organization centered on clinical excellence."

Caputo previously founded and served as CEO of Liberty Dialysis, a business that he built from two clinics to 260 clinics, all of which were partnerships with local nephrologists and/or health systems. He merged Liberty Dialysis with Fresenius Medical Care in 2012 and he served as Managing Partner of Joint Ventures for Fresenius. In the span of his career, Caputo has partnered with nephrologists and hospitals to build more than 300 dialysis clinics in the U.S., often providing care in previously under–served communities. A believer in value–based care, Caputo has served as Chairman of Sound Physicians, which employed more than 3,500 physicians, and excelled as one of the largest value–based care providers in the U.S. He also served as Vice Chairman of Remedy Partners, the largest Medicare contractor in the Medicare Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) program.

Bain Capital, a sponsor of USRC, and Caputo have partnered together in many ventures over the past several decades, including Liberty Dialysis, Remedy Partners, and National Cardiovascular Partners. Other USRC sponsors, Summit Partners and Revelstoke Capital Partners, have also successfully partnered with Caputo in prior investments.

Chris Gordon, Bain Capital's Global Healthcare Leader and Co–Head of North America Private Equity, said of Caputo's new role, "With Mark, we are gaining an executive who has a proven track record in the dialysis industry, in physician-oriented business models, and in building value-based care organizations that deliver value through improved patient outcomes. In each of his businesses – Liberty Dialysis, Sound Physicians and now US Renal Care – Caputo has partnered and surrounded himself with the most talented physician leaders in the industry."

For Caputo, the mission of USRC is critical. He added, "There has never been a more important time to work in healthcare. I am honored to lead our exceptional team of caregivers as we all learn to navigate these new COVID–related realities together. USRC is committed to serving as a critical component of the U.S. healthcare system's response to this pandemic, in each of our communities."

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. partners with nephrologists and health systems to serve chronic and acute kidney disease patients, offering a full range of services for patients including the best–in–class in–center and at home dialysis therapies. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, U.S. Renal Care serves approximately 26,000 patients in 339 dialysis facilities across 32 states and the Territory of Guam. For more information on U.S. Renal Care, Inc., please visit www.usrenalcare.com

SOURCE U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usrenalcare.com

