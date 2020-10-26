U.S. Representative Katie Porter Endorsed for Re-election by National Association of Home Builders

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Chief Executive Officer Will Cooper Jr., acting as a trustee of the National Association of Home Builders, announced today the organization's official endorsement of the 2020 re-election campaign of U.S. Representative Katie Porter (CA-45).

Michael Gaber, executive vice president and chief liaison for WNC's industry and government affairs, also acted as a trustee for NAHB in their endorsement of Representative Porter, who has demonstrated support for efforts to expand affordable housing in the United States as well as the low-income housing tax credit program. In the virtual event to endorse Porter, she reaffirmed her support for affordable housing, stating that housing people is a meaningful cause, and that economic stability cannot happen without housing.

"To many, a place they can call home at a price they can afford is an easy thing to come by, and to many, many more, it is cruelly far out of reach," said Cooper. "The United States has a tremendous need for more affordable housing – a need that can only be met when everyone at every level in society and government comes together in a concerted effort. As a trustee of the NAHB, I am happy to extend their endorsement and support to Representative Porter, a champion of the need for affordable housing."

Founded more than 75 years ago, NAHB has more than 140,000 members nationwide. According to its website, NAHB strives to protect the American dream of housing opportunities for all, while working to achieve professional success for its members who build communities, create jobs and strengthen our economy.

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $10.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,450 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

