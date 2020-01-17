US Retail Sales of Disposable Diapers & Similar Products to Grow 1.7% Per Year in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US retail sales of disposable diapers and similar products are forecast to grow 1.7% per year in nominal terms through 2023, according to Disposable Diapers: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. In volume terms, sales are projected to expand 1.2% per year. Suppliers will benefit from population growth in the youngest and oldest cohorts – those associated with the use of diapers and adult incontinence products. In addition, a trend of greater social acceptance of adult incontinence products – bolstered by strong advertising campaigns and introductions of less stigmatizing products – will continue to drive rapid demand gains in that category. In value terms, faster growth will be limited by strong competition among suppliers, as many diaper buyers continue to prefer lower cost store brands. The tepid increase expected in the number of births will limit gains in volume sales.

Retail sales of adult incontinence products – the fastest growing segment – are expected to climb 2.9% per year. In volume terms, sales are forecast to rise 3.3% annually. Advances will be driven by expansion in the senior adult population. In addition, the introduction and promotion of new, high-value-added products, such as gender-specific disposable underwear that resembles standard underwear, will further stoke gains.

These and other key insights are featured in Disposable Diapers: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US retail sales of disposable diapers and similar products in nominal US dollars and volume count. Total retail sales and volume count are segmented by type in terms of:

pediatric diapers

training underpants

adult incontinence products

To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales, total volume count, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Bed and furniture protection pads, cleaners, creams, wipes, and incontinence-related paraphernalia such as bedpans are excluded from the scope of this report. Sales to the institutional market, such as hospitals and elder care providers, are also excluded.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Disposable-Diapers-United-States-FF15023/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

