US Retail Sales of Refrigerated Yogurt to Grow 2.1% Annually to 2022
Price Growth and Consumer Adoption of Drinkable Varieties Will Drive Gains
15:39 ET
CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US retail sales of refrigerated yogurt are forecast to rise 2.1% annually through 2022, according to Yogurt: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Gains will reflect growth in per-capita consumption as more consumers explore drinkable yogurts. Retailers will continue to benefit from price growth in organic varieties. However, ongoing price competition among suppliers of inorganic yogurt, including Greek yogurt, will restrain faster advances.
More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Yogurt-United-States-FF10052/
While spoonable yogurt accounts for the far larger product segment, growth in retail sales of refrigerated yogurt drinks are expected to outpace those of spoonable types. Suppliers stand to benefit from increasing consumer perception of drinkable yogurt as a healthier, more flavorful alternative to fluid milk.
These and other key insights are featured in Yogurt: United States. This report forecasts US refrigerated yogurt retail sales in pounds and nominal US dollars to 2022. Total retail sales are segmented by product in terms of:
- spoonable
- drinkable
Total shipments of nonfrozen yogurt in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level are also forecast to 2022.
To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales, total shipments, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.
