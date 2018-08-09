U.S. Rig Count Continues Slow and Steady Upward Trend

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics, today announced the total U.S. rig count for July 2018 was 1,178, up 15 (+1%) from June 2018, and up 110 (+10%) from July 2017. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

  • July U.S. land rig count: 1,133, up 13 (+1%) from the previous month and up 109 (+11%) from July 2017
  • July U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 45, up 2 (+5%) from the previous month and up 1 (+2%) from July 2017

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts

Jul  2018

Jun 2018

Month over Month Change

% Change

Jul  2017

Variance Year over Year (YOY)

YOY % Variance

Colorado

35

36

-1

-3%

44

-9

-20%

Louisiana

42

39

3

8%

49

-7

-14%

New Mexico

98

99

-1

-1%

59

39

66%

North Dakota

59

57

2

4%

54

5

9%

Oklahoma

148

148

0

0%

143

5

3%

Texas

576

576

0

0%

500

76

15%

Rest of U.S. Land

175

165

10

6%

175

0

0%

U.S. Land Subtotal

1,133

1,120

13

1%

1,024

109

11%

U.S. Inland Waters

8

8

0

0%

11

-3

-27%

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

37

35

2

6%

33

4

12%

U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico

45

43

2

5%

44

1

2%

Total U.S. Rig Count

1,178

1,163

15

1%

1,068

110

10%

CONTACT

Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

