U.S. Rig Count Continues Slow and Steady Upward Trend
09:38 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics, today announced the total U.S. rig count for July 2018 was 1,178, up 15 (+1%) from June 2018, and up 110 (+10%) from July 2017. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.
- July U.S. land rig count: 1,133, up 13 (+1%) from the previous month and up 109 (+11%) from July 2017
- July U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 45, up 2 (+5%) from the previous month and up 1 (+2%) from July 2017
|
S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts
|
Jul 2018
|
Jun 2018
|
Month over Month Change
|
% Change
|
Jul 2017
|
Variance Year over Year (YOY)
|
YOY % Variance
|
Colorado
|
35
|
36
|
-1
|
-3%
|
44
|
-9
|
-20%
|
Louisiana
|
42
|
39
|
3
|
8%
|
49
|
-7
|
-14%
|
New Mexico
|
98
|
99
|
-1
|
-1%
|
59
|
39
|
66%
|
North Dakota
|
59
|
57
|
2
|
4%
|
54
|
5
|
9%
|
Oklahoma
|
148
|
148
|
0
|
0%
|
143
|
5
|
3%
|
Texas
|
576
|
576
|
0
|
0%
|
500
|
76
|
15%
|
Rest of U.S. Land
|
175
|
165
|
10
|
6%
|
175
|
0
|
0%
|
U.S. Land Subtotal
|
1,133
|
1,120
|
13
|
1%
|
1,024
|
109
|
11%
|
U.S. Inland Waters
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
0%
|
11
|
-3
|
-27%
|
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
|
37
|
35
|
2
|
6%
|
33
|
4
|
12%
|
U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico
|
45
|
43
|
2
|
5%
|
44
|
1
|
2%
|
Total U.S. Rig Count
|
1,178
|
1,163
|
15
|
1%
|
1,068
|
110
|
10%
