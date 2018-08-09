U.S. Rig Count Continues Slow and Steady Upward Trend

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics, today announced the total U.S. rig count for July 2018 was 1,178, up 15 (+1%) from June 2018, and up 110 (+10%) from July 2017. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

July U.S. land rig count: 1,133, up 13 (+1%) from the previous month and up 109 (+11%) from July 2017

1,133, up 13 (+1%) from the previous month and up 109 (+11%) from July U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 45, up 2 (+5%) from the previous month and up 1 (+2%) from July 2017

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts Jul 2018 Jun 2018 Month over Month Change % Change Jul 2017 Variance Year over Year (YOY) YOY % Variance Colorado 35 36 -1 -3% 44 -9 -20% Louisiana 42 39 3 8% 49 -7 -14% New Mexico 98 99 -1 -1% 59 39 66% North Dakota 59 57 2 4% 54 5 9% Oklahoma 148 148 0 0% 143 5 3% Texas 576 576 0 0% 500 76 15% Rest of U.S. Land 175 165 10 6% 175 0 0% U.S. Land Subtotal 1,133 1,120 13 1% 1,024 109 11% U.S. Inland Waters 8 8 0 0% 11 -3 -27% U.S. Gulf of Mexico 37 35 2 6% 33 4 12% U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico 45 43 2 5% 44 1 2% Total U.S. Rig Count 1,178 1,163 15 1% 1,068 110 10%

CONTACT



Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts



At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

Related Links

http://www.platts.com

