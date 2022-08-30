US SD-WAN Enterprise Survey Analysis Report 2022: Organizations Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Solution - Focus on BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Technology, and Manufacturing

Aug 30, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US SD-WAN Enterprise Survey: Vertical Market Adoption Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the publisher provides a detailed analysis of the 2021 US SD-WAN survey conducted among enterprises in the US vertical markets on their preferences for SD-WAN.
The survey respondents were the IT/network decision-makers from different verticals, including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.
The survey focused on evaluating benefits achieved from SD-WAN deployment, trends pertaining to replacement of existing networking equipment with SD-WAN CPE, benefits expected from the next SD-WAN deployment, and parameters for selecting SD-WAN solutions.
Enterprises across US vertical markets are aggressively deploying SD-WAN solutions considering the benefits they have achieved mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which enforced remote work culture across the world; they will deploy their second SD-WAN solution in the next two years.
The 2021 SD-WAN survey validates SD-WAN adoption trends across vertical markets and how IT decision-makers in US vertical markets value centralized policy administration and network management, embracing cloud-first strategy and improvement in application performance when deploying SD-WAN.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
2. Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation and Top Technology Trends by Vertical
- Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation Initiatives by Vertical, 2021
- Top Technology Trends for Businesses in the Next 24 Months by Vertical
3. US SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Vertical
- SD-WAN Deployment Trends among US Verticals
- Benefits Businesses Achieved from SD-WAN Deployment
- Top Challenges Businesses Faced while Deploying SD-WAN
4. SD-WAN Drivers by Vertical
- Benefits Businesses Expect from their SD-WAN Deployment
- SD-WAN CPE is Replacing Traditional Routers in Enterprise WANs
5. SD-WAN Buying Preference by Vertical
- Importance of Parameters while Selecting an SD-WAN Solution
- Organizations Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Solution
- Preferred Partner to Deploy Managed SD-WAN
6. Conclusion
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vh7vc
