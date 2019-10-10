U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson Added to Keynote Speaker Line-Up for 2019 BIASC Building Industry Show

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced that U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson has been added to the roster of distinguished keynote speakers for its 2019 Building Industry Show (BIS). The event is set for Oct. 23 and 24 at the beautiful Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

Earlier this year, as part of the BIASC Front Row program, the BIASC government relations team met with Dr. Carson in Washington, DC. The trip was led by BIASC Governing Board President Tom Grable, Division President of TRI Pointe Homes, with several representatives of other leading Southern California homebuilders in attendance.

The discussion with Dr. Carson covered a range of issues that Southern California is facing. Dr. Carson expressed an eagerness to find solutions for creating more housing in the region. As he stated, "The home is the bedrock of community, and community is the bedrock of our nation."

"We are extremely honored to welcome Dr. Carson to the 2019 Building Industry Show and look forward to his insights for the homebuilding industry," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "His presence, combined with that of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, make this year's event the strongest in our history."

Additional BIS keynote speakers include Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison, and Peter Lopez, Principal Solutions Architect for Amazon Web Services. In addition to a stellar line-up of presentations, the event will feature an exhibit floor, Utility Boot Camp, Builders Cup Golf Championship, Temecula Wine Country Tour, Builders & Bourbon event and Monsters of Rock Battle of the Bands.

Tickets to the 2019 Building Industry Show have been in high demand. For complete details (registration, exhibiting, sponsorships), go to https://buildingindustryshow.com .

For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org .

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. www.biasc.org

