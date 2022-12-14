U.S. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscaping industry is one of the key contributors to the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market. Florida, California, and New York are the key landscaping service markets. Moreover, single-family homes with an average income of over $95,000 are boosting the landscaping service industry across the country, which is expected to support the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.



The U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market shipments are expected to reach 3,342.68 thousand units by 2027. The industry witnessed a moderate rise in demand across the U.S. due to the increased participation in landscaping activities and increased government investments in parks & playground construction. Moreover, the penetration of over 600,000 landscaping service providers across the country supports industry growth.



The self-propelled mowers are ideal for lawns spread over an area of 0.25 acres (10,890 square feet) to 1 acre (43,560 square feet). Most residential lawns across the country have an average lawn size of 10,000-15,000 square feet, which is expected to decline further due to the increasing size of American houses. Hence, such a reduction in lawn areas is expected to hamper the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. During the pandemic, garden landscaping dominated the market among all the home improvement activities. This rise in landscaping activities supported the demand for the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

There are various regulations & standards in place that take care of the equipment's safety, performance & labeling requirements.

In the U.S., lawns cover an area of 40-50 million acres, propelling the demand for backyard beautification and boosting the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.

The rising consumer awareness about sustainability encourages individuals to adopt technology that minimizes carbon emissions and helps save the environment. Hence, such factors are expected to deviate the consumer's demand from gasoline toward battery-powered equipment.

Droughts hamper market demand due to the water usage restriction that reduces lawn acreage and maintenance. In the Western parts of the U.S., many cities such as Las Vegas and California offer incentives to xeriscape their lawns and impose fines for not following watering schedules.

and offer incentives to xeriscape their lawns and impose fines for not following watering schedules. RWD self-propelled thought costs significantly more than the FWD mowers but offers good traction, requiring little force for mowing any terrain.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

Increased Recreational Facilities

Growth of Landscaping Industry

Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

Lower Upfront Cost Than Other Mower Types

Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

Demand for Home Ownership & Improvement

Growth in Commercial Construction

Market Restraints

Increased Xeriscaping & Use of Artificial Grass

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Battery-Powered

Electric-Corded

Propane-Powered

Segmentation by Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Segmentation by End-User

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Residential

Government & Others

Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Start Type

Recoil Start

Push Start

Key Start

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

Southern US

Western US

Midwest US

Northeastern US

Key Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Co.

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Makita

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Wright Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape



13 Fuel Type



14 End-User



15 Drive Type



16 Start Type



17 Blade Type



18 Distribution Channel



19 Region



20 South



21 West



22 Midwest



23 Northeast



24 Competitive Landscape



25 Key Company Profiles



26 Other Prominent Vendors



27 Report Summary



28 Quantitative Summary



29 Appendix

