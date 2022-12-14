U.S. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Lucrative Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 14, 2022, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscaping industry is one of the key contributors to the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market. Florida, California, and New York are the key landscaping service markets. Moreover, single-family homes with an average income of over $95,000 are boosting the landscaping service industry across the country, which is expected to support the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.


The U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market shipments are expected to reach 3,342.68 thousand units by 2027. The industry witnessed a moderate rise in demand across the U.S. due to the increased participation in landscaping activities and increased government investments in parks & playground construction. Moreover, the penetration of over 600,000 landscaping service providers across the country supports industry growth.

The self-propelled mowers are ideal for lawns spread over an area of 0.25 acres (10,890 square feet) to 1 acre (43,560 square feet). Most residential lawns across the country have an average lawn size of 10,000-15,000 square feet, which is expected to decline further due to the increasing size of American houses. Hence, such a reduction in lawn areas is expected to hamper the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. During the pandemic, garden landscaping dominated the market among all the home improvement activities. This rise in landscaping activities supported the demand for the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • There are various regulations & standards in place that take care of the equipment's safety, performance & labeling requirements.
  • In the U.S., lawns cover an area of 40-50 million acres, propelling the demand for backyard beautification and boosting the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.
  • The rising consumer awareness about sustainability encourages individuals to adopt technology that minimizes carbon emissions and helps save the environment. Hence, such factors are expected to deviate the consumer's demand from gasoline toward battery-powered equipment.
  • Droughts hamper market demand due to the water usage restriction that reduces lawn acreage and maintenance. In the Western parts of the U.S., many cities such as Las Vegas and California offer incentives to xeriscape their lawns and impose fines for not following watering schedules.
  • RWD self-propelled thought costs significantly more than the FWD mowers but offers good traction, requiring little force for mowing any terrain.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
  • Increased Recreational Facilities
  • Growth of Landscaping Industry
  • Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

  • Lower Upfront Cost Than Other Mower Types
  • Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
  • Demand for Home Ownership & Improvement
  • Growth in Commercial Construction

Market Restraints

  • Increased Xeriscaping & Use of Artificial Grass
  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices
  • Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Fuel Type

  • Gasoline-Powered
  • Battery-Powered
  • Electric-Corded
  • Propane-Powered

Segmentation by Drive Type

  • RWD
  • FWD
  • AWD

Segmentation by End-User

  • Professional Landscaping Services
  • Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
  • Residential
  • Government & Others

Segmentation by Blade Type

  • Standard Blades
  • Mulching Blades
  • Lifting Blades
  • Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Start Type

  • Recoil Start
  • Push Start
  • Key Start

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Segmentation by Geography

  • Southern US
  • Western US
  • Midwest US
  • Northeastern US

Key Vendors

  • AriensCo
  • Deere & Co.
  • Honda
  • Husqvarna Group
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • STIGA Group
  • The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
  • AS-Motor
  • Bad Boy Mowers
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Chervon Group
  • Einhell Germany AG
  • Emak Group
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Greenworks Tools
  • Makita
  • Masport
  • Metalcraft of Mayville
  • Positecgroup
  • Snow Joe
  • STIHL
  • SUMEC Group Corp.
  • Swisher Inc.
  • Techtronic Industries
  • Wright Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Fuel Type

14 End-User

15 Drive Type

16 Start Type

17 Blade Type

18 Distribution Channel

19 Region

20 South

21 West

22 Midwest

23 Northeast

24 Competitive Landscape

25 Key Company Profiles

26 Other Prominent Vendors

27 Report Summary

28 Quantitative Summary

29 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb5paw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Worldwide Anti TIGIT Antibody Clinical Trials & Companies...

Global Hypersonic Weapons Analysis Report 2022-2030: Focus on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics