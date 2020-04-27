U.S. Senate Candidate (D) Lawrence Hamm Calls for the New Jersey Supreme Court to Uphold New Jersey's Appellate Court 2019 Decision Granting the Right of the City of Newark to Establish the Newark Civilian Complaint Review Board

NEWARK, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Supreme Court of New Jersey hears oral arguments in the case A-15-19Fraternal Order of Police, Newark Lodge No. 12 v. City of Newark (083197). In 2019, New Jersey's Appellate Court ruled that the City of Newark, NJ, had the authority to create the Newark Civilian Complaint Review Board with both subpoena and investigative powers. The Fraternal Order of Police, Newark Lodge Number 12 appealed the court's decision.

US Senate Candidate Lawrence Hamm (D) who is primarying former mayor Cory Booker for his Senate seat. For over 35 years US Senate Candidate (D) Lawrence Hamm has called for a civilian police review board in the city of Newark, NJ.

U.S. Senate candidate (D) Lawrence Hamm, Chairman of the People's Organization for Progress has been at the forefront of this struggle for the past 35 years. "I hope that the New Jersey Supreme Court will heed the findings of the Appellate Court in the 2019 decision. The establishment and function of the Newark Civilian Complaint Review Board will buttress the right of the citizens of Newark to hold law enforcement accountable to actions that undermine the very nature of police protection of citizens," said Lawrence Hamm. Mr. Hamm is the only U.S. Senate candidate in New Jersey that supports the formation of the Newark Civilian Complaint Review Board.

Lawrence Hamm is founder and current Chairman of the People's Organization for Progress (POP), a statewide, independent, grassroots organization. POP works for racial, social, economic justice, and peace.

Mr. Hamm has fought for working people and poor people; the disenfranchised and marginalized; students and immigrants; and across class, race, and religious affiliations for more than half his life. The urgency of these issues is more evident today than ever.

Mr. Hamm is also New Jersey for Bernie Sanders 2020 state chair, and U.S. Senate candidate (D) in the upcoming primary, in a challenge to Cory Booker.

