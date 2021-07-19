US Senate Candidate Salem Praises NY Jewish Community for Its Perseverance in Spite of Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, the popular Egyptian-American U.S. Senate candidate running against incumbent Chuck Schumer for the 2022 election, today expressed his admiration for the unity and friendship that continue in the New York Jewish Community. Salem points out that U.S. Jews respect all human beings and are leaders byproactively building positive relationships among disparate groups. Salem made it clear thatthe Jewish community has always reached out to those experiencing discrimination. Jews around the world have seen an alarming build up in anti-Semitic terrorist actions, yet continue to survive and thrive, understanding that these hate groups are the minority.

"When I am elected as New York's next U.S. Senator, I want the Jewish community to know that I recognize their perpetual efforts to always 'do the right thing,' in spite of what the world tries to do to them," said Salem."During the 1960s, American Jews, including the most prominent rabbi in postwar America, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, marched in solidarity with Dr. Martin Luther King. The Jewish community, a U.S. minority themselves, were most responsive to all racial injustice because it understood that 'civil rights were sacred rights."

Salem continued, "In these days of elevated global racial hate, we must remind ourselves that every human being deserves dignity.Discrimination is always a Jewish issue because it is a 'human issue.'Heschel marched with Dr. King in Selma, and said that, 'racism is Satanism.'The ethical Jewish community stands up for civil rights because it is 'a prophetic call to do justice.'At the 1963National Conference of Christians and Jews, Dr. King introduced Heschel as 'a profit of our day.'Heschel spoke about the horrors of slavery and racial injustice, stating, 'You can not worship God and at the same time look at man as if he were a horse."

Khaled Salem is a proponent of free education and equality. When elected, he plans to fight for the rights of New Yorkers and all U.S. citizens, to have a decent quality of life, education and opportunities for growth.

