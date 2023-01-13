U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Distributes $70,000 to Charities throughout the DMV

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As community nonprofits continue to confront a surging demand for services, U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) of Alexandria, Virginia, announces seven nonprofits have received a combined total of $70,000 in donations. The funds will help further the tremendous impact these organizations have both in the metropolitan Washington region and nationwide.

Carpenter's Shelter check presnetation SOME (So Others Might Eat) check presentation Mattie Miracle check presentation Mattie Miracle meet & greet Alive! Alexandria warehouse discussion Alive! Alexandria check presentation American Red Cross check presentation Capital Area Food Bank check presentation Carpenter's Shelter meet & greet Capital Area Food Bank warehouse

"Giving back to the communities in which we live and work in has always been part of our mission," said USSFCU President and CEO Timothy L. Anderson. "Through these donations, we hope to show these organizations that we appreciate what they do on behalf of all of us to keep our communities strong."

Donations range from $5,000 to $20,000 and were primarily allocated to regional food pantries, shelters, and disaster relief programs. Each beneficiary was personally selected by USSFCU's leadership team and hold a meaningful place in the hearts and minds of credit union staff.

A series of check presentations began in early December when Anderson, along with a small group of USSFCU employees began visiting local locations, learning about the work being done there, and presenting a check. Local organizations that were presented with checks include:

In addition to donating to local charities, USSFCU made a $15,000 contribution to the American Red Cross to help with the recovery efforts for families impacted by Hurricane Ian. An additional $5,000 was given to Red Cross to help with post tornado rebuilding efforts in western and southern Kentucky.

About USSFCU

For over 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.2 billion credit union with 100 plus paths to membership, almost everyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

