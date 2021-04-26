U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union partners with Credit Union Student Choice

- Timothy L. Anderson, President & CEO U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union

"It is important to USSFCU to make the dream of higher education more accessible for our members," said Timothy L. Anderson, CEO of USSFCU. "We have provided private education financing to members for several years and are looking forward to our new partnership with Student Choice. Our members will now have access to extensive educational tools and greater flexibility with the Student Choice education line of credit."

USSFCU will offer in-school financing for both undergraduate and graduate students, as well Student Choice's refinance product.

"Student Choice provides educational webinars, online content, college planning tools, and even one-on-one personalized guidance from its College Access and Repayment Counselor," Anderson added. "In a time when so much is uncertain for many American families, it's critical for us to offer accurate, expert guidance to our members."

"The past year has left families unsure of where to turn for reliable information about paying for college, and with temporary changes to federal student loan repayment, borrowers have even more questions surrounding student loan refinance," said Scott Patterson, President and CEO of Student Choice. "Student Choice is committed to not only providing innovative lending products that allow credit unions to deliver convenient, fair-value funding solutions, but also personalized resources to help borrowers make educated decisions about funding and repayment."

Student Choice enables credit unions of all sizes to make private education loans that are held on their own balance sheet. Since launching in 2008, the CUSO has helped nearly 300 partner credit unions originate $3.2 billion in private education loans to more than 100,000 families. Feel free to check out USSFCU's branded partner site at ussfcu.studentchoice.org.

About Credit Union Student Choice

Credit Union Student Choice is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that positions credit unions as leaders in education finance by offering a comprehensive solution that helps them deliver fair-value private education loans and corresponding financial education to students and families. To learn more, visit www.studentchoice.org.

About United States Senate Federal Credit Union

For over 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security and service. Now with 100 plus paths to membership, almost anyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

SOURCE US Senate Federal Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.ussfcu.org/

