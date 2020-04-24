U.S. Silica Announces Location Change for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 7, 2020

KATY, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) (the "Company") today announced a location change for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), scheduled for May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Central Time, to the offices of the Company at 24275 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77494, due to the unavailability of the previous location of the Annual Meeting due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your stock in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 120-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 25 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Arjun Sreekumar

Manager, Treasury and Investor Relations

281-394-9584

[email protected]

