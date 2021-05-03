U.S. Silica Announces Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

KATY, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today released its Corporate Responsibility Report, summarizing the company's global sustainability activities, performance and results from calendar year 2020. The report provides a look at how U.S. Silica is operating to make positive impacts both in its internal community and on the communities in which it operates, and contributing to sustainable products used around the world.

U.S. Silica views its sustainability efforts through the lens of its core values, respect, safety, integrity and community, and developed 10 'Bold Goals' consistent with those values that the company has set out to achieve by 2025. For 2020, U.S. Silica created 29 goals that were aligned with the 2025 Bold Goals.

2020 key highlights

Integration of company products into environmentally friendly supply chains related to solar and wind power, lower auto emissions and green diesel, food safety and lower energy consumption.

Major water use reduction at several of our facilities.

Women represented 36% of total salaried employees, and 20% of senior management positions.

The Company's safest year on record, with a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.77, a 10% improvement year-over-year, and a Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) of 0.11, a 38% improvement year-over-year.

A successful COVID-19 mitigation strategy, that resulted in 0 confirmed cases of transmission at U.S. Silica facilities.

Nine national Stone, Sand and Gravel Association Safety Awards.

"I am extremely proud of my colleagues for the way they rose to numerous unexpected challenges during the 2020 pandemic. They consistently demonstrated the drive, ingenuity and creativity to adapt and overcome while delivering many successes during the year. As we continue to work toward our 2025 Bold goals, I am happy to summarize our numerous 2020 achievements in this report," said Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer, of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. "Looking forward, we have established our 2021 targets and are focused on building a more diverse workforce, protecting air and water quality, and growing our portfolio of products that support environmentally important value chains."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 500 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact:

Donald A. Merril

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

(301) 682-0302

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.ussilica.com

