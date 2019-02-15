U.S. Silica Declares Quarterly Dividend

KATY, Texas, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 4, 2019 for all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2019.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 119-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox LogisticsTM. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox LogisticsTM is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 27 production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Frederick, Maryland, Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Michael Lawson

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(301) 682-0304

lawsonm@ussilica.com

Nick Shaver

Investor Relations Manager

281-394-9630

shavern@ussilica.com

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

