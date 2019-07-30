U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

KATY, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry (the "Company"), today announced net income of $6.2 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share.

The second quarter results were negatively impacted by $6.1 million or $0.06 per share related to merger and acquisition expenses, $4.7 million or $0.05 per share in facility closure costs, $3.7 million or $0.04 per share in costs related to plant startup and expansion expenses, and $5.5 million or $0.06 per share in other adjustments, partly offset by $14.1 million or $0.15 per share in a gain related to a royalty note payable valuation change, resulting in adjusted EPS for the second quarter of $0.14 per basic and diluted share.

"Our Industrial and Specialty Products business delivered record contribution margin in the second quarter and Sandbox had all-time record delivered loads,'' said Bryan Shinn, president and chief executive officer. "These successes are a result of the significant growth and diversification strategy we have executed over the last three years. Going forward, we expect U.S. Silica to transition from a net cash consumer to a net cash generator. While we intend to continue investing in modest industrial growth projects and Sandbox technology and growth, we are modeling substantially lower overall capex, minimal investments in oil and gas sand and stable dividend payments. We plan to deploy some of our projected cash flow to reduce our gross debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to 3 times by the end of 2021, through a combination of debt reduction and profitable growth,'' he added.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total Company

Revenue of $394.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $378.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 4% sequentially and down 8% over the second quarter of 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared with in the first quarter of 2019, up 4% sequentially and down 8% over the second quarter of 2018. Overall tons sold of 4.904 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 4.830 million tons sold in the first quarter of 2019, up 2% sequentially and 9% over the second quarter of 2018.

Contribution margin of $121.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $103.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 18% sequentially and down 22% over the second quarter of 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared with in the first quarter of 2019, up 18% sequentially and down 22% over the second quarter of 2018. Net income of $6.2 million , or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 , compared with net income of $17.6 million , or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

, or per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter ended , compared with net income of , or per basic and per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of $85.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $68.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 24% sequentially and down 31% from the second quarter of 2018.

Industrial and Specialty Products

Revenue of $121.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $118.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 3% sequentially and 18% over the second quarter of 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared with in the first quarter of 2019, up 3% sequentially and 18% over the second quarter of 2018. Tons sold totaled 0.972 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 0.966 million tons sold in the first quarter of 2019, up 1% sequentially and down 5% over the second quarter of 2018.

Segment contribution margin of $50.1 million , or $51.61 per ton, for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $44.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 13% sequentially and 21% over the second quarter of 2018.

The Company's Industrial and Specialty Products business delivered a 21% year-over-year improvement in contribution margin dollars in the second quarter to a record $50.1 million, even though total tons sold declined 5% from 2Q18 to 2Q19. We believe this clearly illustrates the effectiveness of our strategy of increasing our focus on higher margin products. The Company also signed new, long-term contracts in the quarter and began production at our new Millen, Georgia facility, which will enable us to accelerate sales of two of our higher margin products to customers.

Oil & Gas

Revenue of $273.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $260.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 5% sequentially and down 16% over the second quarter of 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared with in the first quarter of 2019, up 5% sequentially and down 16% over the second quarter of 2018. Tons sold of 3.932 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 3.864 million tons sold in the first quarter of 2019, up 2% sequentially and 13% over the second quarter of 2018.

Segment contribution margin of $71.5 million , or $18.17 per ton, for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $58.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 22% sequentially and down 38% from the second quarter of 2018.

In our Oil & Gas segment, we sold a record 3.9 million tons, up 2% sequentially, as we continued to ramp our new West Texas capacity. Volumes in Oil & Gas were negatively affected in the quarter due to flooding in the Midwest, which took our Festus, Missouri plant offline for nearly two months. Oil & Gas contribution margin of $71.5 million was better than expected, despite some pricing pressure in West Texas, partly due to a strong performance from SandBox, a rebound in Northern White sand pricing and reduced operating costs, some of which may not repeat in the third quarter. SandBox posted another record load count, with loads up 14% quarter over quarter, and June exit load volumes hitting an all-time high. We continue to grow share and estimate that we ended the quarter with approximately 27% market share.

Capital Update

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $189.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $95.2 million available under its credit facilities. Total debt outstanding under our credit facilities as of June 30, 2019 was $1.264 billion.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter totaled $34.1 million and were mainly for engineering, procurement and construction of our growth projects, primarily at the Lamesa, Texas mine, equipment to expand Sandbox operations, several growth projects in our Industrial and Specialty Products segment and other maintenance and cost improvement capital projects. During the second quarter, the company generated $71.6 million in cash flow from operations.

Outlook and Guidance

The Company expects its capital expenditures for 2019 to be approximately $125 million. As the Company continues to generate healthy cash flow from operations and following a significant growth initiative that was successfully executed over the last two years, the Company has decided to focus on reducing the level of its outstanding indebtedness. While investments will be made on an ongoing basis to increase the scale of the Company's Industrial and Specialty Products business, the Company anticipates that some of its free cash flow after capital expenditures and the regular payment of dividends will be used to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

Despite a slowdown in U.S. economic growth, the Company hasn't observed any material changes to customer demand. Indeed, there is continued strong demand for ground silica products, and the Company continues to expand its capacity in both ground silica products and functional coatings. The Company has appointed new management for EP Minerals and plans to drive organic growth above historical rates through the introduction of new products and entry into new market segments. In particular, the Company is currently pursuing several potential growth platforms in areas like high purity filtration for uses in the pharmaceutical industry and the rubber and polymers industries.

SandBox, our industry-leading last-mile logistics solution, continues to make efficiency gains that drive more savings with customers, which we also believe will offset margin pressure. These include bigger boxes, minimal nonproductive time, and technological improvements to boost operational efficiency and labor cost effectiveness. The Company is actively exploring new applications for SandBox technology in other new oilfield segments and new industries.

For Oil & Gas proppants, volumes are expected to increase by approximately 10% sequentially in the third quarter of 2019, although some softening is to be expected in the fourth quarter of 2019 as exploration and production company budgets are stretched and activity levels decline. There has been further pricing weakness in the Permian basin, although some of that pressure may be offset by the rebound in Northern White sand pricing. At the same time, the Company's costs per ton continued to decrease, particularly in West Texas. U.S. Silica is at the very low end of the cost curve and will continue to differentiate its frac sand business as the Company becomes more deeply embedded in the value chain of its largest customers, by supplying value-added logistics services that complement the Company's frac sand supply business.

Conference Call

U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA FROM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

OPERATIONS (Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Total sales $ 394,854



$ 378,750



$ 427,433

Total cost of sales (excluding depreciation, depletion and

amortization) 294,160



297,538



292,845

Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative 38,659



34,656



42,232

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,899



44,600



36,563

Asset impairment —



—



16,184

Total operating expenses 83,558



79,256



94,979

Operating income 17,136



1,956



39,609

Other (expense) income:









Interest expense (23,765)



(23,978)



(20,214)

Other income, net, including interest income 15,074



722



1,081

Total other expense (8,691)



(23,256)



(19,133)

Income (loss) before income taxes 8,445



(21,300)



20,476

Income tax (expense) benefit (2,384)



1,972



(2,832)

Net income (loss) $ 6,061



$ (19,328)



$ 17,644

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (89)



(4)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Silica

Holdings, Inc. $ 6,150



$ (19,324)



$ 17,644













Earnings (loss) per share attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.:









Basic $ 0.08



$ (0.26)



$ 0.23

Diluted $ 0.08



$ (0.26)



$ 0.22

Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic 73,301



73,040



77,784

Diluted 73,505



73,040



78,480

Dividends declared per share $ 0.06



$ 0.06



$ 0.06



U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2019

December 31,

2018







ASSETS Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,388



$ 202,498

Accounts receivable, net 237,393



215,486

Inventories, net 148,397



162,087

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,876



17,966

Income tax deposits 2,010



2,200

Total current assets 590,064



600,237

Property, plant and mine development, net 1,803,203



1,826,303

Operating lease right-of-use assets 196,660



—

Goodwill 273,524



261,340

Intangible assets, net 189,207



194,626

Other assets 12,856



18,334

Total assets $ 3,065,514



$ 2,900,840

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 231,260



$ 216,400

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 59,479



—

Current portion of long-term debt 13,093



13,327

Current portion of deferred revenue 26,161



31,612

Total current liabilities 329,993



261,339

Long-term debt, net 1,229,820



1,246,428

Deferred revenue 81,904



81,707

Liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits 60,830



57,194

Deferred income taxes, net 130,942



137,239

Operating lease liabilities 139,379



—

Other long-term liabilities 60,181



64,629

Total liabilities 2,033,049



1,848,536

Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 821



818

Additional paid-in capital 1,176,057



1,169,383

Retained earnings 45,224



67,854

Treasury stock, at cost (180,775)



(178,215)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,382)



(15,020)

Total U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,019,945



1,044,820

Non-controlling interest 12,520



7,484

Total stockholders' equity 1,032,465



1,052,304

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,065,514



$ 2,900,840



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment Contribution Margin

Segment contribution margin is a key metric that management uses to evaluate our operating performance and to determine resource allocation between segments. Segment contribution margin excludes certain corporate costs not associated with the operations of the segment. These unallocated costs include costs related to corporate functional areas such as sales, production and engineering, corporate purchasing, accounting, treasury, information technology, legal and human resources.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to segment contribution margin.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Sales:









Oil & Gas Proppants $ 273,064



$ 260,477



$ 324,063

Industrial & Specialty Products 121,790



118,273



103,370

Total sales 394,854



378,750



427,433

Segment contribution margin:









Oil & Gas Proppants 71,456



58,588



114,607

Industrial & Specialty Products 50,145



44,561



41,301

Total segment contribution margin 121,601



103,149



155,908

Operating activities excluded from segment cost of sales (20,907)



(21,937)



(21,320)

Selling, general and administrative (38,659)



(34,656)



(42,232)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (44,899)



(44,600)



(36,563)

Asset impairment —



—



(16,184)

Interest expense (23,765)



(23,978)



(20,214)

Other income, net, including interest income 15,074



722



1,081

Income tax (expense) benefit (2,384)



1,972



(2,832)

Net income (loss) $ 6,061



$ (19,328)



$ 17,644

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (89)



(4)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 6,150



$ (19,324)



$ 17,644



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance, cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized, and excludes certain charges that may recur in the future. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and by using Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

(All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 6,150



$ (19,324)



$ 17,644

Total interest expense, net of interest income 23,053



22,920



16,490

Provision for taxes 2,384



(1,972)



2,832

Total depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 44,899



44,600



36,563

EBITDA 76,486



46,224



73,529

Non-cash incentive compensation (1) 2,799



4,045



6,931

Post-employment expenses (excluding service costs) (2) 323



552



554

Merger and acquisition related expenses (3) 6,091



4,783



17,624

Plant capacity expansion expenses (4) 3,740



8,571



10,721

Contract termination expenses (5) —



1,000



—

Asset impairments (6) —



—



16,184

Business optimization projects (7) —



6



—

Facility closure costs (8) 4,654



2,426



—

Gain on valuation change of royalty note payable(9) (14,100)



—



—

Other adjustments allowable under the Credit Agreement (10) 5,527



1,212



(1,932)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,520



$ 68,819



$ 123,611









(1) Reflects equity-based, non-cash compensation expense.



(2) Includes net pension cost and net post-retirement cost relating to pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations during the applicable period, but in each case excluding the service cost relating to benefits earned during such period. Non-service net periodic benefit costs are not considered reflective of our operating performance because these costs do not exclusively originate from employee services during the applicable period and may experience periodic fluctuations as a result of changes in non-operating factors, including changes in discount rates, changes in expected returns on benefit plan assets, and other demographic actuarial assumptions.



(3) Merger and acquisition related expenses include legal fees, consulting fees, bank fees, severance costs, certain purchase accounting items such as the amortization of inventory fair value step-up, information technology integration costs and similar charges. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular transaction on an ongoing basis, similar types of costs, expenses and charges have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future as we continue to integrate prior acquisitions and pursue any future acquisitions.



(4) Plant capacity expansion expenses include expenses that are not inventoriable or capitalizable as related to plant expansion projects greater than $5 million in capital expenditures or plant start up projects. While these expenses are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular project on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future if we continue to pursue future plant capacity expansion.



(5) Reflects contract termination expenses related to strategically exiting a service contract and losses related to sub-leases. While these expenses are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular event on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future as we continue to strategically evaluate our contracts.



(6) The second quarter of 2018 reflects a $16.2 million asset impairment related to the closure of our resin coating facility and associated product portfolio.



(7) Reflects costs incurred related to business optimization projects within our corporate center, which aim to measure and improve the efficiency, productivity and performance of our organization. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular project on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses may recur in the future.



(8) Reflects costs incurred related to idled sand facilities and closed corporate offices, including severance costs and remaining contracted costs such as office lease costs, maintenance, and utilities. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular event on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses may recur in the future.



(9) Gain on valuation change of royalty note payable due to a change in estimate of future tonnages and sales related to the sand shipped from our Tyler, Texas facility. This gain is not operational in nature and is not expected to continue for any singular event on an ongoing basis.



(10) Reflects miscellaneous adjustments permitted under the Credit Agreement. The second quarter of 2019 includes $4.2 million of loss contingencies reserve. The first quarter of 2019 includes $2.2 million of loss contingencies reserve offset by insurance proceeds of $2.2 million. The second quarter of 2018 includes a $2.7 million credit as a result of the final settlement of contract termination costs related to the divestiture of assets in the first quarter of 2018.

