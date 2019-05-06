U.S. Silica Receives US Patent on Solar Reflectance Technology for Energy-Saving White Armor® Cool Roof Granules

KATY, Texas, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 10253493, entitled "Particulates having high total solar reflectance." The patent covers solar reflective particulate composition used for U.S. Silica's White Armor® Cool Roof Granules. White Armor durable white granules reflect the sun's heat instead of absorbing heat and transferring it to the building below. Customer results indicate that at least 70% of solar heat is reflected with White Armor Cool Roof Granules featuring the patented particulate composition.

"We're very excited about our unique White Armor roofing product and the new patent on the solar reflective technology," said J.P. Blanchard, senior vice president, U.S. Silica. "This is another example of U.S. Silica's commitment to product innovation and new products," he said, adding, "White Armor reflects the sun's energy, benefitting the environment through lower energy consumption and generates substantial overall savings because there is less need for air conditioning," he added. "The market for cool roofs is growing internationally and here in the U.S., as more cool roof guidelines and regulations are put in place," said Blanchard.

White Armor is the highest solar reflecting granular product solution available today for bitumen (asphalt) roofing. The granules are white throughout, offering maximum reflectivity. U.S. Silica plans to manufacture the White Armor Cool Roof Granule product at its newest industrial manufacturing plant in Millen, GA, purchased in December 2018. The Millen plant has been retooled to efficiently produce the White Armor product. White Armor granules are applied to bitumen (asphalt) rolls and mineral cap top sheets to produce a multi-layered roof system that reflects heat, repels water and is long lasting. For more information on U.S. Silica's White Armor Cool Roof Granules, visit http://www.ussilica.com/isp/white-armor.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Wholly owned EP Minerals, a U.S. Silica Company, is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. Over its 119-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across our end markets. The Company currently operates over 25 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Frederick, Maryland, Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

