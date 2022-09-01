U.S. Silica to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Investor Conference

KATY, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that Bryan Shinn, U.S. Silica's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time. U.S. Silica's presentation can be heard via a live webcast. 

About U.S. Silica 

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications.  Over its 122-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets.  U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.  EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient.  The Company has 28 operating mines and processing facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact:
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 505-6011
[email protected]

