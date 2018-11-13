U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

KATY, Texas, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2018:

Jefferies 2018 Energy Conference

Nov. 27, 2018

Post Oak Hotel – Houston, TX

Cowen Energy & Natural Resources Conference

Dec. 5, 2018

Parker New York – New York, NY

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. Please note, when applicable, the presentations will be posted on the Company's website prior to the start of each event at www.ussilica.com.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 118-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates over 25 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Frederick, Maryland and Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Michael Lawson

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

301-682-0304

lawsonm@ussilica.com

Nick Shaver

Investor Relations Manager

281-394-9630

shavern@ussilica.com

