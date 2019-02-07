U.S. Silica's SandBox Unit Continues to Vigorously Defend Its Intellectual Property
KATY, Texas, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that its SandBox Logistics™ business unit has filed a notice of appeal in its lawsuit against Proppant Express (PropX), which will allow the company to take fundamental issues directly to the Federal Circuit Court to enforce its intellectual property rights.
"This appeal allows us to address the district court's interpretation of our patents, which is the central issue in the case that we believe to have been decided incorrectly,'' said Bryan Shinn, U.S. Silica president and chief executive officer. "We continue to believe that PropX is infringing the patents at issue in this litigation, and we will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property. We are confident that SandBox's position will be upheld on appeal."
About U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 119-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates over 25 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Frederick, Maryland, Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
Michael Lawson
Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(301) 682-0304
lawsonm@ussilica.com
Nick Shaver
Investor Relations Manager
281-394-9630
shavern@ussilica.com
