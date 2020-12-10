U.S. Ski & Snowboard Athletes Breathe Safely with Makana Masks

U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes are some of the most prominent skiers and snowboarders in the world. The team members travel extensively during the competition season, and require effective personal protective equipment to ensure their safety while traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Protecting our athletes and staff during the pandemic is our number one priority," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard High Performance Director Troy Taylor. "When community exposure is unavoidable during things like air travel or a shared gondola ride, the Makana Masks with a 99% level of filtered protection offer us the highest level of mitigation." Makana Masks feature replaceable filters that are more than 99% effective at blocking particles of .1 micron in size, offering far more protection than cloth masks or paper surgical masks. They are washable and reusable, making them less expensive over time, and more environmentally responsible than disposable masks.

The founder of Makana Masks, David Mathews, has identified protecting athletes as an important part of the Makana Masks mission: "I live part-time in Park City, Utah, so I am immersed in the world of skiing and snowboarding. These athletes are very conscientious about their health, because a severe illness could derail a season if not a career—but they are also in the position of needing to travel frequently. Through our collaboration with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Makana Masks has put a highly effective and versatile piece of protective equipment in the hands (and on the faces) of America's top skiers and snowboarders. I'm very proud of that."

"Maintaining the health and well-being of our athletes is a key priority of our organization," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Tiger Shaw. "Thanks to the hard work of the team at Makana Masks, we are able to take one step further towards mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission for our athletes."

Makana Masks will custom manufacture a supply of masks in the official blue of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, so the athletes will look great and feel safe wearing the most effective and comfortable PPE available.

ABOUT MAKANA MASKS:

Developed by a surgeon, Makana Masks are a state-of-the-art reusable face mask. Made of soft, comfortable silicone molded to the contours of the human face, Makana Masks are more comfortable, more effective, and more environmentally friendly than disposable masks. The masks come in two sizes, making them ideal for women and children who may be poorly served by one-size-fits-all masks. Four different filter options enable the wearer to customize their mask, balancing protection and breathability as circumstances require. Makana Masks can be special ordered in any color, pattern, or logo design, making them perfect for organizations wishing to provide branded masks to employees or team members.

ABOUT U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2020, competing in seven teams: alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

SOURCE Makana