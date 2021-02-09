U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Approves Capital CDC's Arkansas Expansion

CLARKSVILLE, Ark., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For 28 years, Capital CDC has been a leading, non-profit provider of small business financing throughout Texas and New Mexico. As the largest Certified Development Corporation (CDC) in SBA's Region 6 – which includes Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Arkansas – we're happy to announce that Capital CDC is now lending statewide in Arkansas.

Capital CDC has worked with over a thousand of small businesses and partnered with financial institutions to provide SBA financing for the acquisition or construction of buildings, machinery and/or equipment using the SBA 504 Loan Program. When it comes to the success of a small business, Capital CDC knows that one of the biggest hurdles is securing competitive financing. "We bring to Arkansas years of practical experience and a unique blend of expertise in the utilization of SBA products, to offer small businesses an efficient process for securing long-term, fixed, low-interest SBA financing," said Thomas Braasch, Executive Director for Capital CDC.

Capital CDC is supported by a seasoned Board of Directors comprised of lenders, economic development professionals, and small business experts. Capital CDC is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional satellite offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, Albuquerque, and now Clarksville, Arkansas.

If you are a bank, non-bank lender, or small business owner looking to secure SBA 504 financing, we'd love to hear from you. We look forward to introducing ourselves further, getting to know you better, and supporting small businesses in Arkansas!

For more information on the SBA 504 Loan Program and how we can assist you, please contact Capital CDC's Arkansas Business Development Officer, Frank Grigsby, at (318) 572-2386 or [email protected]. Please also visit us online at www.capitalcdc.com for additional resources.

