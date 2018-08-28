US Small Kitchen Appliance Demand to Increase 2.1% Per Annum to 2022

CLEVELAND, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for small kitchen appliances is forecast to rise 2.1% per annum through 2022, according to Small Kitchen Appliances: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from growth in disposable personal income levels and the number of households, as well as the ongoing interest in high-end products, including appliances that can connect to the internet, smart home hubs, and virtual assistants.

More information about the report is available at:



https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Small-Kitchen-Appliances-United-States-FF90029/

Demand for coffee and tea makers – the largest segment – is projected to rise through 2022. Despite the fact that the US represents a highly saturated market (the vast majority of coffee-drinking households in the US already own a coffeemaker), suppliers will continue to benefit from the increasing popularity of pricier and/or smart appliances that offer customers greater control over their brewing experience.

These and other key insights are featured in Small Kitchen Appliances: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US small kitchen appliances demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

coffee and tea makers

mixers and blenders

toaster ovens

small cooking appliances such as electric griddles, grills, hot plates, rice cookers, roasters, and sandwich makers

grinders and processors

toasters

juicers

other small kitchen appliances such as bread makers, electric can openers, slow cookers (or crock pots), and pressure cookers, as well as parts

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

