U.S. Soccer And Deloitte Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Soccer and Deloitte announced today a multi-year agreement for Deloitte to be the Official Professional Services Provider of the U.S. Soccer Federation and Foundational Sponsor of SheBelieves, beginning with the 2019 season, and running through 2021. As part of the agreement, Deloitte will be the title sponsor of the second annual U.S. Soccer SheBelieves Summit, which will take place on Saturday, March 9 at Nike's Headquarters in New York City (855 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001).

With a shared vision in empowering the next generation, the Deloitte-U.S. Soccer relationship, brokered by Soccer United Marketing (SUM), U.S. Soccer's partner for the past 15 years, highlights both organizations' commitment to forging positive change and providing opportunities for young women.

"Inspiring young women and girls to reach their dreams is key to moving the needle and getting more women in the workforce to have confidence and position themselves for leadership positions," said Cathy Engelbert, chief executive officer of Deloitte. "Deloitte is dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture in the workplace and more broadly in communities, and is thrilled to see SheBelieves move that mission forward. We look forward to supporting not only the upcoming SheBelieves Cup, but also the SheBelieves Summit—helping to elevate the conversation around female leadership and empowerment."

The SheBelieves Summit, presented by Deloitte, will showcase a diverse group of innovative women who are driving progress in sports, business, technology, entertainment and more. This year's summit, scheduled the day after International Women's Day, features former and current U.S. Women's National Team members, in addition to the following speakers:

Safra Catz – Oracle CEO

– Oracle CEO Ibtihaj Muhammad – U.S. Olympic Fencer

– U.S. Olympic Fencer Katie Sowers – San Francisco 49ers Offensive Assistant

– 49ers Offensive Assistant Rosemary St. Clair – Vice President/General Manager Global Nike Women

– Vice President/General Manager Global Nike Women Erin Magee – Head of Development, Special Projects and Production at Supreme

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Open to 200 college students, attendees can walk away with practical information on developing confidence, their community and their careers. To register for the event, visit shebelieves.us.

As part of Deloitte's longstanding commitment to supporting women in business, the professional services organization will also be participating in the SheBelieves Internship Program. Starting in 2020, select qualified candidates from the SheBelieves Summit will have the opportunity to interview for an opportunity in a Deloitte internship program.

"As our U.S. Women's National Team continues to gear up for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, we are very excited to develop this relationship with an organization that is so dedicated to women's empowerment," said U.S. Women's National Team head coach Jill Ellis, "We are certain this new sponsorship will be beneficial to all the U.S. Soccer programs and the overall development of the sport in the United States."

Conceived and developed by U.S. Soccer and the Women's National Team players, SheBelieves is a movement created to inspire and encourage girls and women of all ages to accomplish their goals and dreams, athletic or otherwise. The campaign was originally launched in the run-up to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup but has since evolved into a special bond between the team and its fans, taking its powerful message of empowerment and that of believing in yourself into communities across the nation.

"Soccer United Marketing is proud to facilitate this multi-year relationship between U.S. Soccer and Deloitte to make the SheBelieves Summit a dynamic and engaging experience for attendees," said Jen Cramer, Senior Vice President of SUM. "This marquee event harnesses the power of diverse thinking, sparks actionable change and develops female leaders for the next generation. The event marks a key milestone in the U.S. Women's National Team's mission to empower women in advance of this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup."

For more information on the 2019 SheBelieves Summit presented by Deloitte, visit shebelieves.us.

