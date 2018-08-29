US Software Industry Revenues to Advance 5.6% Annually to 2022
The Rise in E-Commerce and Cloud- and Mobile-Based Computing Will Propel Gains
14:24 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US software industry revenues are forecast to see 5.6% annual advances through 2022, according to Software: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will reflect rising business activity, disposable personal income levels, and global production of computers and smart devices, as well as an intensifying regulatory environment. The rapid and ongoing shift to e-commerce and cloud- and mobile-based computing will remain the most influential trends, boosting demand for products capable of improving connectivity, reducing complexity, and leveraging large datasets.
More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Software-United-States-FF95028/
Revenues for general business productivity and home use applications software are projected to rise 6.8% per year to 2022, the fastest pace of any discrete segment. Continuity, mobile, micro-transactions, and free gateway offerings will remain significant trends.
These and other key insights are featured in Software: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US software publishing industry revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by software type in terms of:
- general application
- cross-industry
- operating system
- network
- database
- vertical market
- development tools
- utilities
- other software, including custom software
To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.
