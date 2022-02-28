U.S. State Department Announces U.S. College & University Top Producers of Fulbright Students and Scholars

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education (IIE), has released lists of more than 125 U.S. higher education institutions that sent the most Fulbright U.S. Students and U.S. Scholars abroad in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The 2021-2022 lists include nine Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISIs), eight Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and three military academies or senior military colleges (SMC). Fourteen U.S. community colleges, one Tribal college, and three special focus four-year institutions also sent Fulbright U.S. Scholars abroad in 2021-2022 and are featured.

Topping this year's lists of Research, Master's, Bachelor's, and Special-focus four-year institutions that sent the most Fulbright U.S. students abroad are Brown University (RI), University of North Georgia (GA), CUNY Hunter College (NY), Bowdoin College (ME), and the California Institute of the Arts (CA). The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (IL), State University of New York at New Paltz (NY), and Middlebury College (VT) sent the most Fulbright U.S. Scholars in the Research, Master's, and Bachelor's degree categories. Fulbright Students are recent college graduates, graduate students, and early career professionals. Fulbright Scholars are faculty, researchers, administrators, and established professionals.

"We congratulate the colleges and universities we are honoring as 2021-2022 Fulbright Top Producing Institutions and are especially delighted to celebrate the institutions that are being recognized as Fulbright Top Producers for the first time. These institutions reflect the geographic and institutional diversity of higher education in the United States, and include Minority-Serving Institutions," said Ethan Rosenzweig, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Academic Programs in the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. "We thank the leadership of these institutions for supporting their faculty advisors and administrators, who are instrumental in guiding their students through the Fulbright application process. We also commend their support for their faculty and administrators who pursue Fulbright awards. These institutions benefit from new, global perspectives and new international collaborations, which can positively impact local and global communities. Fulbright U.S. Scholars and Fulbright U.S. Students have life-changing experiences that continue to pay dividends both professionally and personally throughout their careers."

The Top Producing Institution lists are organized by Carnegie Classification and are available in full on the Fulbright Top Producing website .

About the Fulbright Program

For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants-chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential-with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world. Over 1,900 diverse U.S. students, artists,and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants annually to study, teach English, and conduct research overseas. In addition, more than 800 U.S. scholars, artists, and professionals from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually. The U.S. Department of State sponsors the Fulbright program, and several non-profit, cooperative partners implement and support the program on the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs' behalf. For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit eca.state.gov/fulbright .

SOURCE Institute of International Education