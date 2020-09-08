U.S. State Department Foreign Affairs IT Fellowship Program Accepting Applications for 2021 Cohort

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State and The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) announce a Call for Applications for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship – an exciting opportunity for college students who aspire to a technology career that makes a difference in the world.

Applications for the 2021 FAIT Fellowship program will be accepted through February 1, 2021, from college students starting their junior year in fall 2021 or a two-year master's program in fall 2021, in an IT-related degree program at a U.S.-based accredited institution.

Funded by the U.S. State Department and administered by TWC, this two-year Fellowship provides a path to an exciting career in the U.S. Foreign Service through academic funding, internships, professional development, and ultimately, an appointment as a Foreign Service Information Management Specialist. Academic funding includes up to $37,500 each year for the junior and senior years of undergraduate study or a two-year master's program. Fellows also receive stipends, travel expenses and housing for two summer internship experiences – one in Washington, D.C. and one at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate abroad.

This will be the fifth year that TWC is partnering with the State Department to attract highly qualified students to apply for this program, especially individuals in historically underrepresented minority groups, including racial, ethnic, geographic, and gender minorities, as well as those with financial need.

"The FAIT Fellowship program has provided highly talented, exceptional students with the opportunity of a lifetime – helping them to pursue their dreams and make a difference," said Chris Norton, TWC president. "We're excited to be an integral part of making that happen, and we're honored to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of State."

To date, 30 students have participated in the program. The original cohort from 2017 successfully completed the fellowship in 2019 and began their careers in the Foreign Service.

Learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply at FAITFellowship.org .

