U.S. Supplements Brand VidaCap Launches Range of Premier Mushroom Extract Capsules

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the therapeutic use of mushroom extract continues to rise across the U.S., American supplements label VidaCap has announced the launch of a premier range of vegan mushroom extract capsules. The capsules, which are made from organic extracts of whole mushroom fruiting bodies, are available in several formulations for a variety of use-specific applications.

While dedicated clinical research on mushroom extract is lacking, preliminary studies on animal models suggest that several fungal species possess a range of therapeutic applications - including applications that may help to boost immune health, reduce stress and anxiety, and even reduce chronic inflammation and oxidative stress.

"The range of therapeutic benefits offered by these various fungi species is extraordinary," says VidaCap co-founder Jeff Yauck. "I truly believe that in the years and decades to come, mushroom supplements will become just as important to human health - perhaps even moreso - than products like daily multivitamin supplements."

Mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Turkey Tail - all of which are offered under the VidaCap label - contain high concentrations of anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative compounds. These compounds are believed to have a profound impact on the body in terms of helping reduce oxidative stress - which is known to trigger conditions like fatigue, stress, anxiety, and inflammation.

"Medical communities have been using mushroom extract literally for millennia - and there's a good reason why," says Yauck. "Nowhere else in nature can you find such a perfect combination of compounds that help with fatigue, stress, anxiety, inflammation, and even gut health. It's almost as if mushrooms hold a specific lock-and-key combination that promotes overall human health and well-being."

Unlike other supplements brands, VidaCap produces its mushroom extract capsules from natural, organically-cultivated fungi - which may lead to improved bioavailability in human cells. The company also minimizes the use of grain-filler, preferring instead to extract from whole fruiting body mushrooms to offer an increase in potency and a more authentic overall experience.

To shop the complete VidaCap collection - which includes natural extracts from Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Chaga, and Reishi mushrooms - readers can visit the brand's official website at VidaCap.com.

