U.S. Supplements Label VidaCap Releases New Mushroom "Sleep Aid Blend"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American mushroom supplements label VidaCap has released a new fungi-based product formulation that is specifically designed to help individuals improve their quality of sleep. The product, which comes in the form of single daily-use capsules, contains authentic powdered Reishi mushroom extract along with other natural sleep-promoting ingredients.

Reishi - scientifically known as Ganoderma linghzi - is a natural fungus that has been used for thousands of years in Orient culture for a variety of health and wellness purposes. It has only been relatively recently that Reishi has become popularized and accessible in the Western world.

In addition to 500mg of authentic Reishi extract, VidaCap Mushroom Sleep capsules also contain 3mg of melatonin per serving, as well as a 4:1 blend of Passion Flower extract. Both of these ingredients are responsibly sourced and are known to provide natural sleep-promoting qualities.

"We saw a gap in the mushrooms market and simply decided to put our ten-plus years worth of experience and research to work," says VidaCap co-founder Jeff Yauck. "The result is a novel sleep-aid mushroom blend that we feel will pioneer the supplements market."

In addition to the brand's new Sleep Aid blend, VidaCap also offers pure mushroom formulations from other fungi species, including Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Chaga.

"We're trying to normalize a new, refreshing approach to whole-body health and wellness," says Yauck. "We believe fungi provide everything the body and mind needs for optimized health, and our singular goal is to deliver products that harness the full potential of what mushrooms have to offer."

Natural mushroom extracts are growing rapidly in popularity across the United States and other parts of the Western world, and the VidaCap team believes the market will be ready to compete with the pharmaceutical industry in less than a decade's time.

