US TAX COFFERS LOSE $640 BILLION OF TAXABLE PROFITS DUE TO TRADE-BASED TAX EVASION AND MONEY LAUNDERING IN 2021, SAYS SĒK STRATEGIES

US TAX COFFERS LOSE $640 BILLION OF TAXABLE PROFITS DUE TO TRADE-BASED TAX EVASION AND MONEY LAUNDERING IN 2021

According to John Zdanowicz, the concept is simple, "buy nothing for something or sell something for nothing."

Here is how it works: A US company or criminal imports products from a subsidiary or colluding partner at extremely high prices (buying nothing for something) increasing its cost of goods sold, thus decreasing its taxable income and tax obligation. Meanwhile the money itself moves offshore undetected. Working from the other end of the transaction, a US company or criminal can also shift money and taxable income out of the US by exporting products to a subsidiary or colluding partner at extremely low prices (selling something for nothing) which under reports revenues.

Other examples Zdanowicz cites include:

Rubies – Cut Not Set imported from Mozambique for $14,355.71 per carat

for per carat Mufflers & Exhaust Pipes imported from Germany for $1.039.09

for Smart Cards – Recorded imported from Korea for $7,008.36

Rubies, Emeralds & Sapphires exported to Thailand for $2.71 per carat

for per carat Radiators for Tractors exported to Brazil for $.20

for Steering Wheels and Columns exported to China for $.08

China tops the list of countries with the highest amount of estimated US tax losses and money laundering due to abnormal trade pricing in 2021.

International Trade Alert's evaluation, an in-depth computer analysis, included every import transaction and every export transaction for every product and for every country, during 2021.

According to Zdanowicz, losses in US tax revenues will continue to be a growing problem. The 2021 figure shows a 15% increase over the $556.51 billion moved out of the US by illicit financial flows in international trade in 2020.

"Criminals and tax evaders have discovered that moving money through the banking system is risky, especially with the new reporting requirements for financial institution under the Patriots Act and other banking regulations," Zdanowicz said. "However, moving money is virtually undetectable in international trade. Some companies avoid taxes by moving their corporate headquarters offshore through tax inversions. Manipulating their international trade prices allows companies to remain in the US but move their taxable income offshore," said Zdanowicz.

Zdanowicz developed and perfected the sophisticated computer software necessary to analyze every US trade transaction contained in the US Department of Commerce Merchandise Trade database and detect every abnormally priced import and export transaction. Zdanowicz stated that the abnormal transactions he discovered are "hidden in plain sight."

Notes

The executive summary of the Trade-Based Tax Evasion and Money Laundering report can be viewed here February 2022 recommendations by Sēk Strategies to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's (FinCEN) review of the US Bank Secrecy Act regulations and guidance with input from International Trade Alert can be viewed here In his study, Zdanowicz assumed that import and export prices were abnormal if they deviated above or below the interquartile range of prices, as defined in the 1994 "Intercompany Transfer Pricing Regulations Under Section 482" of the Internal Revenue Service tax code.

SOURCE Sēk Strategies