US Technology Companies Look to Canada to Host Talent

Canadian Nearshoring Company Executive available to address options following skilled foreign worker US H-1B visa selection results

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - March 30, 2021, Mr. Arif Khimani, Head of Finance and Administration at MobSquad, is available to provide an experienced perspective on new trends for US skilled foreign workers seeking H-1B visas. The annual H-1B visa selection occurs on Thursday, April 1.

Each year, thousands of qualified foreign national technology professionals already employed in the US compete for the limited number of H-1B visas available through the United States Customs and Immigration Service (USCIS). Applicants who are not selected through the lottery-based visa allocation process need an option that keeps them employed and in North America.

A recent trend, known as nearshoring, has seen Canada welcome virtual subsidiaries of US companies where foreign national technology professionals establish themselves in Canadian cities and continue to work with their US companies. In most cases, the professionals then continue with the more flexible Canadian immigration process.

Mr. Khimani has helped build MobSquad into one of Canada's leading nearshoring companies, which currently provides services to companies across the US from offices in four Canadian cities.

