US Thermoplastic Resin Demand to Grow 1.5% Annually in Volume Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for thermoplastic resins in the US is forecast to increase 1.5% annually in volume terms through 2023, according to Thermoplastic Resins: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Rising output in a variety of manufacturing industries, such as building products, consumer and institutional goods, and transportation equipment, will boost demand for resins used as production materials. Growth in manufacturing and retail sales activity will also boost demand for resin used in the production of packaging. Technological developments that improve resins and create more environmentally friendly products will support sales.

However, further thermoplastic resin demand gains will be limited by continued downgauging and lightweighting efforts by packaging and automotive manufacturers, which will reduce the volume of resins used per product in an effort to reduce material cost and finished product weight. Environmental concerns over the production and disposal of plastics will also continue to pose issues, spurring measures such as bans on single-use plastic retail bags. However, growing use of bioplastics and expanding recycling efforts will counter these concerns to some extent.

These and other key insights are featured in Thermoplastic Resins: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US thermoplastic resin demand and production in pounds. Total demand is segmented by type in terms of:

high-density polyethylene (HDPE)

linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

polypropylene (PP)

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

polystyrene (PS)

other thermoplastics such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonate (PC), and bioplastics

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Reported quantities of thermoplastic resins are limited to neat resin excluding additives or fillers. For the purposes of this report, "thermoplastics" and "thermoplastic resins" are used interchangeably. Re-exports of thermoplastic resins are excluded from demand figures.

