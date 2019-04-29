U.S. Travel Association Announces 10th Annual Daily Getaways and First-Ever Sweepstakes

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Travel Association unveiled a preview of its Daily Getaways program, the organization's annual initiative to stimulate travel across America. Now in its 10th year, the sale will feature exclusive deals from 20 renowned travel companies, such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotel Group, Avis and Orbitz, and include discounts up to 60% off on car rentals, hotel stays, loyalty points and VIP packages. Limited-quantity offers will be released on DailyGetaways.com for online purchase every weekday at 1:00 p.m. EDT beginning Monday, May 6.

U.S. Travel is celebrating 10 years of encouraging domestic leisure travel through Daily Getaways by offering a new element – a "Grand Getaway" sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive a custom trip to the winner's choice of U.S. destination, valued at up to $10,000*. For each individual transaction, customers receive one entry into the sweepstakes. With about a 1 in 10,000 chance of winning, this sweepstakes will serve as an additional incentive for consumers to explore the country at an affordable price.

"In the last decade, Daily Getaways has helped thousands of travelers take incredible trips around the U.S. at attainable prices," said U.S. Travel Association Vice President of Marketing Laura Holmberg. "In addition to our continued unmatched offerings, this sweepstakes is another way we're building on the promotion's legacy. We hope this will encourage even more people to plan for vacation and allow one lucky winner to check off a new U.S. getaway from their bucket list."

This year's sale coincides with National Travel & Tourism Week (May 5-11), which recognizes the travel industry's positive impact on the American economy, businesses and personal well-being. According to "The State of the American Traveler" research by Destination Analysts, over 57% of consumers are looking for travel discounts or bargains for their leisure travel plans this year. Ahead of summer planning, Daily Getaways will afford interested travelers the opportunity to make lifelong memories at some of America's most coveted sites and destinations at a lower cost.

"We say it constantly: travel isn't just fun, it's serious business for the U.S. economy. But the spirit of Daily Getaways embraces a little bit of both," said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. "Travel consumers are able to take advantage of great opportunities, but when people travel they should also feel good about generating prosperity and jobs across the country."

Over the last decade, Daily Getaways has increased its offerings as travelers' expectations and booking behaviors have evolved. Travelers are seeking greater value from each trip, including ease of use and more benefits from loyalty programs. In 2019, select hotel brands are offering more loyalty points and adjusting prices, which will allow travelers to conveniently leverage points in planning and budgeting for travel. According to U.S. Travel-commissioned research from 2018, 60% of Americans believe redeeming points for vacation is a key factor in booking travel, which demonstrates why Daily Getaways has consistently been a valuable asset for planning everything from family vacations to weekend trips.

The following is a breakdown of how travelers can view and purchase the deals:

Deals Preview: U.S. Travel began previewing the first three weeks of Daily Getaways deals online today, so travelers can sign up for reminders of when the deals go live.

Daily Deals: A limited number of offers will be available for online purchase each weekday beginning Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EDT until Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A limited number of offers will be available for online purchase each weekday beginning at until . Deals Platform: To currently preview and later purchase the deals, consumers can visit DailyGetaways.com. Travelers can also sign up for daily alerts and follow @DailyGetaways on Twitter to purchase deals of interest before the limited quantities sell out.

Travelers can look forward to the following opportunities from Daily Getaways:

Hotel Rewards through Discounted Hotel Loyalty Points: Loyalty program points will be on sale from top hotel brands, including Best Western Rewards, Choice Privileges, Hilton Honors, IHG Rewards Club, World of Hyatt and Wyndham Rewards.

Loyalty program points will be on sale from top hotel brands, including Best Western Rewards, Choice Privileges, Hilton Honors, IHG Rewards Club, World of Hyatt and Wyndham Rewards. Overnight Escapes with Hotel Packages: Discounted stays and electronic gift cards from Accor Hotels, Loews Hotels, Marriott International, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and Orbitz in sought-after U.S. cities including Atlantic City , Austin , New York City , Miami , San Diego and Santa Monica .

Discounted stays and electronic gift cards from Accor Hotels, Loews Hotels, Marriott International, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and Orbitz in sought-after U.S. cities including , , , , and . Theme Park Admission: Park tickets, passes and VIP access up to half off at Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Discovery Cove, and Universal Parks and Resorts.

Park tickets, passes and VIP access up to half off at Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Discovery Cove, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Las Vegas Experiences: Overnight stays, VIP show seating, dining credits and limo transfers from Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

Overnight stays, VIP show seating, dining credits and limo transfers from Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corporation. Transportation Convenience with Car Rentals: Car rental discounts and rewards points from Alamo , Avis and Hertz.

Car rental discounts and rewards points from , Avis and Hertz. $10,000 Getaway: With each Daily Getaways transaction, consumers will receive one entry to win a $10,000 custom U.S. getaway.

*No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void in Quebec and wherever else prohibited or restricted by law. The U.S. Travel Association "Grand Getaway" Sweepstakes is sponsored by the U.S. Travel Association. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are the age of majority in their state/providence of primary residence as of the date of entry. Begins 1:00 pm ET on 5/6/19 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 6/4/19. One (1) Grand Prize: A custom trip based on the Grand Prize winner's choice of destination in the U.S., up to USD$10,000 in value. For Official Rules, dailygetaways.ustravel.org.

