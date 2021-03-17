US Travel on the Rise as Summer Approaches

Airline passengers per day at US airports now topping 1,000,000 Tweet this

Honolulu and Las Vegas remain top destinations for couples, with traveling twosomes representing 70% and 82% respectively of bookings to those locales.

Similarly, family travel is on the upswing, rising from 9% of total in January to 15% of bookings in March.

Top Vacation Destinations/Traveler Disposition







Market % Couple % Solo % Family







Miami 55 30 13 Las Vegas 82 10 7 Cancun 63 15 9 Honolulu 70 15 13 San Juan, PR 48 31 21 Los Angeles 63 28 9 Tampa 43 34 22 Punta Cana, DR 63 13 24 Ft Lauderdale 56 23 20 Orlando 50 13 35

"According to data from the TSA, passengers going through US airports in March is consistently over 1,000,000 per day. That's a significant increase over just one month ago and demonstrates America's growing willingness to travel," said Sam S. Jain, CEO & Founder of Fareportal, the company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel. He continues, "We can see consumer confidence growing, particularly evident in the increasing number of families booking future travel."

Please note: With COVID-19 still prevalent, be sure to check local travel regulations and notices for any restrictions, rules, and safety guidelines that may be in place. For additional information please visit the CDC website for up-to-date health and wellness information.

