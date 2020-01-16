US Volume of Field Crop Seeds Planted to Fall Modestly to 2023

CLEVELAND, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The volume of field crop seeds planted in the US is forecast to see marginal annual declines through 2023, according to Field Crop Seeds: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Declines reflect the negative impact of the US-China trade war. In particular, some farmers are expected to shift out of soybeans and into corn, which features a lower seeding rate than soybeans. However, innovations in seed genetics will continue to boost crop yield per acre by enabling farmers to plant more seeds per acre without the detrimental effects of overcrowding, particularly among corn seed varieties.

The volume of corn seed planted is forecast to increase 1.9% per year through 2023, the fastest pace of any discrete segment. Advances will reflect low returns on soybeans and the suitability of bioengineered corn varieties to almost every US growing environment.

These and other key insights are featured in Field Crop Seeds: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US field crop seed planted in metric tons. Total volume is segmented by crop in terms of:

soybean

wheat

corn

rice

cotton

other crops including barley, canola, flaxseed, millet, oats, peanuts, rye, sorghum, and sunflower

To illustrate historical trends, total volume and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Excluded from the scope of this report are non-field-crop seeds, such as those used to produce cover crops, flowers, grass, and produce (e.g., fruits and vegetables). Beans and tree nuts are also excluded.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Field-Crop-Seeds-United-States-FF40031/?progid=91541

