U.S. Wipes Market Industry Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key vendors - Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Nice-Pak Products, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, & The Clorox Company

May 06, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Wipes Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. wipes market size was valued at USD 5.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period.
The increased awareness about physical hygiene and increased spread of diseases through viruses has propelled the demand for wipes in the US. The market is witnessing increased demand from sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, residential, corporates, and various government agencies and militaries.
This is because continuous innovations in wipes formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers are gaining traction in the market. The US-based organization such as the US FDA and US CDC also play an important role in creating awareness of hand hygiene.
For instance, the US CDC campaign 'Clean Hands Count' encourages and empowers patients to ask healthcare service providers whether they washed their hands. All these factors propel the demand for wipes in the market.
The advent of the online platform has also provided an opportunity for numerous vendors to step up and pitch in for their offerings across the globe diluting the physical boundaries.
U.S. WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is promoting all Pennsylvanians only to flush human waste and toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes or other non-disposable substances that should be disposed of in the garbage. This will propel the demand of disposable wipes in the wipes market in the US.
The multi-purpose wipes market holds the largest share in the household application segment owing to the increasing demand for portable and easy-to-use all-liquid absorbents in day-to-day maintenance and cleaning activities. In addition, the increasing consumer spending on multipurpose wipes is the major factor strengthening the demand for multi-purpose wipes.
The portability of wet wipes allows the users to simply maintain and improve personal and environmental hygiene standards and ultimately lessen the risk of cross-contamination.
Study room furniture witnessed a slight rise in demand due to several companies across the globe mandating work from home practices for their employees. But this was only temporary and in long term, the market did witness a decline in sales. However as global construction and consumer markets rebound from the decline imposed by COVID-19, the outlook for global furniture sales is expected to rise. This is underpinned by new residential construction, and housing projects, thus driving the demand for wood & laminate wipes for disinfecting and cleaning in furniture and carpentry.
GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK
South: The Southern region accounts for the highest population in the US and is further rising continuously. Hospitality, household, and healthcare are the key sectors driving the economy of the southern US. Hence, these sectors are likely to accelerate the demand for wipes across the region significantly.
West: The growth in this region is attributed to the high disposable income, high acceptance of advanced products, and accelerating usage across multiple end-users. States such as Nevada, Utah, and Arizona are witnessing continuous population growth, providing significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market.
Midwest: Ohio is one of the major markets for wipes due to the high presence of healthcare facilities, corporates, and various institutions. The demand for wipes in the region is driven by the massive size of the end-user markets such as the residential sector and a growing number of nuclear families.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the market are- Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Nice-Pak Products, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever Group, The Clorox Company, etc.
Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks.
ArtNaturals in 2020 added sanitizing wipes to their product portfolio. The ArtNaturals Hand Sanitizing Wipes are made with a simple formula of glycerin and 75 percent ethanol alcohol, meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's hand hygiene recommendations.
EO x and Alaska Airlines Launch Essential Oil Sanitizing Hand Wipes. EO partners with Alaska Airlines to provide travelers with EO hand sanitizing wipes to help fliers feel more comfortable and relaxed.
Key Highlights
- There has been a growth of innovative solutions in the market. For instance, VersaSure, along with Clorox healthcare Fuzion cleaner disinfectant, launched a new type of bleach, which combines disinfecting efficacy against tough pathogens with broader surface compatibility.
- Companies such as Reckitt Benckiser are engaged in various social programs, thereby creating awareness among the people about hygiene, thereby catering to the improved hygiene and health standards.
- On March 5th, 2020, Washington becomes the first state with a wipe labeling law. The law necessitates "Do Not Flush" logos on non-flushable wipes. This has increased the demand for flushable wipes in the market.
Key Vendors
- Johnson & Johnson
- Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Nice-Pak Products
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Unilever
- The Clorox Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Diamond Wipes
- Kimberly-Clark
- LA Fresh
- Unicharm
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- 3M
- B. Braun
- BD
- Dynarex Corporation
- Ecolab
- 2XL Corporation
- Contec
- GOJO Industries
- Cantel Medical
- CleanWell
- Diversey
- Kinnos
- Medline Industries
- Sani Professional
- Stryker
