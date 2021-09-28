U.S. Women's Beauty Supplements Market 2021-2027: Market Size, Growth Rate and Revenue Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 United States Women's Beauty Supplements Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Beauty Supplements Market has been steadily growing with many existing and new players diversifying their product offerings within the ingestible beauty segment. In recent years, the market has witnessed notable acquisitions by global players such as Nestle S.A. and Unilever plc.

The prominence of the holistic health and wellness trend, increasing female workforce participation, growing number of women who want to age beautifully, digital marketing, product personalization, diverse form factors, and extensive branding are among the key factors likely to drive market growth.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis on the U.S. Beauty Supplements Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2020. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sale of beauty supplements. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

The report includes the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2020 - 2027)

Revenue Share by Form Factor (tablets, capsules, soft gels, and others)

Revenue Share by Distribution (pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce (online pharmacies), offline (retail), and direct sales)

Revenue Share by Price Range

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Competitive Factors

Industry Challenges

Market Trends

Major Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Unilever PLC (Olly PBC and Murad Inc.)

Church & Dwight Co. (Viviscal)

Hum Nutrition Inc.

Nature's Bounty Co.

Besweet Creations LLC (SugarBear)

Nestle S.A. (Vital Proteins and Garden of Life)

The Clorox Company ( NeoCell)

Nutraceutical Wellness Inc. (Nutrafol)

Bayer AG (Santar Collagen)

