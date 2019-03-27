US Wound and Tissue Management Report Suite, 2019-2025: Closure Devices, Traditional & Advanced Dressings, Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, Anti-Adhesion, NPWT, Static and Dynamic Compression Therapy
Mar 27, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound and Tissue Management Market Report Suite - United States - 2019-2025 (Includes 10 Reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Historically, there has been a lack of awareness among physicians and patients about the benefits of compression therapy, thus limiting the market. Although these are some of the oldest methods of treating venous diseases and high blood viscosity, market penetration for compression bandages and graduated stockings is still relatively low.
The compression therapy segment, and many segments within the wound and tissue management market, lack innovation in their products, which limits awareness of the market and amplifies commoditization. This market includes wound closure devices, traditional dressings, advanced dressings, surgical hemostats, tissue sealants, anti-adhesion products, negative wound pressure therapy (NPWT), static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- U.S. Wound And Tissue Management Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
- Research Methodology
2 Disease Overview
2.1 Disease Treatments & Diagnostics
2.1.1 Vascular Malformations
2.1.2 Deep Vein Thrombosis And Pulmonary Embolism
2.1.3 Lower Extremity Ulcers
2.1.4 Lymphedema
2.1.5 Surgery
2.1.6 Traumas And Burns
2.2 Patient Demographics
2.2.1 Vascular Malformations
2.2.2 Deep Vein Thrombosis And Pulmonary Embolism
2.2.3 Lower Extremity Ulcers
2.2.4 Lymphedema
2.2.5 Traumas And Burns
3 Product Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Product Portfolios
3.2.1 Wound Closure Devices
3.2.1.1 Sutures
3.2.1.2 Staplers
3.2.1.3 Ligating Clip Appliers
3.2.1.4 Wound Closure Strips
3.2.1.5 Tissue Adhesives
3.2.2 Traditional Wound Dressings
3.2.3 Advanced Wound Dressings
3.2.3.1 Moist Dressings
3.2.3.1.1 Foam Dressings
3.2.3.1.2 Transparent Film Dressings
3.2.3.1.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings
3.2.3.1.4 Alginate Dressings
3.2.3.1.5 Hydrofiber Dressings
3.2.3.1.6 Hydrogel Dressings
3.2.3.2 Antimicrobial Dressings
3.2.3.2.1 Silver Dressing
3.2.3.2.2 Non-Silver Dressing
3.2.3.3 Interactive Dressing
3.2.3.3.1 Bioactive Dressings
3.2.3.3.2 Skin Substitute
3.2.3.4 Non-Adherent Contact Layer
3.2.4 Surgical Hemostats
3.2.4.1 Thrombin-Based Hemostats
3.2.4.2 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Hemostats
3.2.4.3 Gelatin-Based Hemostat
3.2.4.4 Collagen-Based Hemostat
3.2.4.5 Combination Hemostat
3.2.4.6 Polysaccharide-Based Hemostat
3.2.4.7 First Responder Hemostat
3.2.5 Tissue Sealants
3.2.5.1 Fibrin-Based Tissue Sealants
3.2.5.2 Albumin-Based Tissue Sealants
3.2.5.3 Peg-Based Sealants
3.2.6 Anti-Adhesion
3.2.7 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
3.2.8 Static Compression Therapy
3.2.8.1 Compression Stockings
3.2.8.2 Anti-Embolism Stockings
3.2.8.3 Compression Bandages
3.2.8.4 Unna Boots
3.2.9 Dynamic Compression Therapy
3.2.9.1 Dynamic Dvt Prevention
3.2.9.2 Pneumatic Compression
3.2.9.3 Mobile Compression
3.2.9.4 End Diastolic Pneumatic Compression
3.3 Fda Recalls
3.3.1 3M
3.3.1.1 Static Compression Therapy
3.3.2 Acelity
3.3.2.1 Advanced Wound Dressing
3.3.2.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
3.3.3 Baxter
3.3.3.1 Tissue Sealants
3.3.4 Cardinal Health
3.3.4.1 Traditional Wound Dressing
3.3.5 Cryolife
3.3.5.1 Tissue Sealants
3.3.6 Ethicon
3.3.6.1 Wound Closure Devices
3.3.6.2 Tissue Sealants
3.3.7 Medline
3.3.7.1 Wound Closure
3.3.7.2 Static Compression Therapy
3.3.8 Medtronic
3.3.8.1 Wound Closure
3.3.9 Smith & Nephew
3.3.9.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
3.4 Clinical Trials
3.4.1 3M
3.4.1.1 Wound Closure
3.4.1.2 Static Compression Therapy
3.4.1.3 Traditional Wound Dressings
3.4.1.4 Advanced Wound Dressings
3.4.2 Acelity
3.4.2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
3.4.3 Baxter
3.4.3.1 Surgical Hemostats
3.4.3.2 Tissue Sealants
3.4.4 Bsn Medical
3.4.4.1 Static Compression Therapy
3.4.5 C. R. Bard
3.4.5.1 Surgical Hemostats
3.4.5.2 Tissue Sealants
3.4.6 Cardinal Health
3.4.6.1 Dynamic Compression Therapy
3.4.6.2 Traditional Wound Dressings
3.4.6.3 Advanced Wound Dressings
3.4.7 Cryolife
3.4.7.1 Tissue Sealant
3.4.8 Ethicon
3.4.8.1 Wound Closure Devices
3.4.8.2 Surgical Hemostats
3.4.8.3 Tissue Sealants
3.4.8.4 Anti-Adhesion
3.4.9 Medline
3.4.10 Medtronic
3.4.11 Mimedx
3.4.12 Mlnlycke
3.4.13 Pfizer
3.4.14 Smith & Nephew
3.4.14.1 Static Compression Therapy
3.4.14.2 Advanced Wound Dressings
3.4.14.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
4 U.S. Wound And Tissue Management Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Trend Analysis By Segment
4.4 Drivers And Limiters
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4.6 Mergers And Acquisitions
4.7 Company Profiles
4.7.1 3M
4.7.2 Acelity
4.7.3 Baxter
4.7.4 Bsn Medical
4.7.5 C. R. Bard (Becton Dickinson)
4.7.6 Cardinal Health
4.7.7 Cryolife
4.7.8 Ethicon
4.7.9 Medline
4.7.10 Medtronic
4.7.11 Mimedx
4.7.12 Mlnlycke
4.7.13 Pfizer
4.7.14 Sanofi Genzyme
4.7.15 Smith & Nephew
4.8 Swot Analysis
4.8.1 3M
4.8.2 Acelity
4.8.3 Baxter
4.8.4 Bsn Medical
4.8.5 C. R. Bard (Becton Dickinson)
4.8.6 Cardinal Health
4.8.7 Cryolife
4.8.8 Ethicon
4.8.9 Medline
4.8.10 Medtronic
4.8.11 Mimedx
4.8.12 Mlnlycke
4.8.13 Pfizer
4.8.14 Sanofi Genzyme
4.8.15 Smith & Nephew
5 Wound Closure Market
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Sutures
5.1.2 Staplers
5.1.3 Ligating Clip Appliers
5.1.4 Skin Closure Strips
5.1.5 Mesh And Cyanoacrylate-Based Skin Closure System
5.1.6 Zip Surgical Skin Closure
5.1.7 Cyanoacrylate-Based Tissue Adhesives
5.2 Market Overview
5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
5.3.1 Total Suture Market
5.3.1.1 Absorbable Suture Market
5.3.1.2 Non-Absorbable Suture Market
5.3.1.3 Knotless Tissue Closure Market
5.3.2 Total Stapler Market
5.3.2.1 Total Open Surgery Stapler Market
5.3.2.2 Total Laparoscopic Stapler Market
5.3.2.3 Skin Stapler Market
5.3.3 Total Ligating Clip Applier Market
5.3.3.1 Total Open Surgery Ligation Clip Applier Market
5.3.3.2 Total Laparoscopic Ligation Clip Applier Market
5.3.4 Skin Closure Strip Market
5.3.5 Mesh And Cyanoacrylate-Based Skin Closure System Market
5.3.6 Zip Surgical Skin Closure Market
5.3.7 Cyanoacrylate-Based Tissue Adhesive Market
5.4 Drivers And Limiters
5.4.1 Market Drivers
5.4.2 Market Limiters
5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
6 Traditional Wound Dressing Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
6.3.1 Gauze Market
6.3.2 Tape Market
6.3.3 Bandage Market
6.3.4 Cotton Market
6.4 Drivers And Limiters
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
7 Advanced Dressing Market Overview
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Moist Advanced Dressings
7.1.2 Antimicrobial Advanced Dressings
7.1.3 Interactive Advanced Dressings
7.1.4 Non-Adherent Contact Layers
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Trend Analysis By Segment
7.4 Drivers And Limiters
7.4.1 Market Drivers
7.4.2 Market Limiters
7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8 Moist Dressing Market
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Foam Dressings
8.1.2 Transparent Film Dressings
8.1.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings
8.1.4 Alginate Dressings
8.1.5 Hydrofiber Dressings
8.1.6 Hydrogel Dressings
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
8.3.1 Total Moist Dressing Market
8.3.2 Foam Dressing Market
8.3.3 Transparent Film Dressing Market
8.3.4 Hydrocolloid Dressing Market
8.3.5 Alginate Dressing Market
8.3.6 Hydrofiber Dressing Market
8.3.7 Hydrogel Dressing Market
8.4 Drivers And Limiters
8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9 Antimicrobial Dressing Market
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Silver Dressings
9.1.2 Non-Silver Dressings
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
9.3.1 Total Antimicrobial Dressing Market
9.3.2 Silver Dressing Market
9.3.3 Non-Silver Dressing Market
9.4 Drivers And Limiters
9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10 Interactive Dressing Market
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Biomaterials
10.1.2 Skin Substitutes
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
10.3.1 Collagen Dressing Market
10.3.2 Total Skin Substitute Market
10.3.2.1 Low-Cost Skin Substitute Market
10.3.2.2 High-Cost Skin Substitute Market
10.4 Drivers And Limiters
10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11 Non-Adherent Contact Layer Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Analysis And Forecast
11.3 Drivers And Limiters
11.3.1 Market Drivers
11.3.2 Market Limiters
11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12 Surgical Hemostat Market
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Polysaccharide-Based Hemostats
12.1.2 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats
12.1.3 Thrombin-Based Hemostats
12.1.4 Gelatin-Based Hemostats
12.1.5 Collagen-Based Hemostats
12.1.6 Combination Hemostats
12.1.7 First Responder Hemostats
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
12.3.1 Total Surgical Hemostat Market
12.3.2 Thrombin-Based Hemostat Market
12.3.3 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Hemostat Market
12.3.4 Gelatin-Based Hemostat Market
12.3.5 Collagen-Based Hemostat Market
12.3.6 Combination Hemostat Market
12.3.7 Polysaccharide-Based Hemostat Market
12.3.8 First Responder Hemostat Market
12.4 Drivers And Limiters
12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
13 Tissue Sealant Market
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Fibrin Sealants
13.1.2 Protein-Based Sealants
13.1.3 Synthetic Tissue Sealants
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
13.3.1 Total Tissue Sealant Market
13.3.2 Fibrin-Based Tissue Sealant Market
13.3.3 Protein-Based Tissue Sealant Market
13.3.4 Synthetic Tissue Sealant Market
13.4 Drivers And Limiters
13.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
14 Anti-Adhesion Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
14.3.1 Total Anti-Adhesion Market
14.3.2 Gynecological Procedures Market
14.3.3 Abdominal Procedures Market
14.3.4 Other Procedures Market
14.4 Drivers And Limiters
14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
15 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
15.3.1 Conventional Npwt Pump Rental Market
15.3.2 Canisters Market
15.3.3 Npwt Dressing Kit Market
15.4 Drivers And Limiters
15.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
16 Static Compression Therapy Market
16.1 Introduction
16.1.1 Graduated Compression Stockings
16.1.2 Anti-Embolism Stockings
16.1.3 Compression Bandages
16.1.4 Unna Boot
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
16.3.1 Total Graduated Compression Stocking Market
16.3.2 Anti-Embolism Stocking Market
16.3.3 Total Compression Bandage Market
16.3.4 Unna Boot Market
16.4 Drivers And Limiters
16.4.1 Market Drivers
16.4.2 Market Limiters
16.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
17 Dynamic Compression Therapy Market
17.1 Introduction
17.1.1 Dynamic Deep Vein Thrombosis Prevention
17.1.2 Mobile Compression
17.1.3 Pneumatic Compression
17.1.4 End Diastolic Pneumatic Compression
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
17.3.1 Dynamic Dvt Prevention Device Market
17.3.2 Mobile Dvt Prevention Device Market
17.3.3 Total Pneumatic Compression Device Market
17.3.3.1 Total Sequential Compression Device Market
17.3.3.2 Total Calibrated Sequential Compression Device Market
17.3.4 End Diastolic Pneumatic Compression Device Market
17.4 Drivers And Limiters
17.4.1 Market Drivers
17.4.2 Market Limiters
17.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
18 Abbreviations
