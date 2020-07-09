US21 Recieves An Award On The 10-Yr $950M Air Force Special Warfare Multiple Award Contract (SW-MAC)

FAIRFAX, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US21, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of a 10-year $950,000,000 IDIQ United States Air Force - Special Warfare Procurement – Multiple Award Contract (SW-MAC). The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides equipment, training and product support to approximately 3,500 Air Force Special Warfare operators, as well as authorized users in support of Special Warfare mission requirements. The overall objective of the contract is to rapidly procure supplies, provide supply chain management, product training and support, and integrate into larger systems in support of mission requirements. Work will be performed at various U.S. locations, and is expected to be completed June 2030.

"US21 is pleased to be a part of this important program to support the DoD US Airforce Special Warfare Branch to modernize and equip the warfighter," said Ben Saleh, US21's VP/Chief Operating Officer. "With over two decades of experience working as a prime and subcontractor on many of the US government's key programs worldwide, our team of account managers, program managers, product specialists, training SMEs, and logistics experts are poised to provide rapid response solutions to support the warfighter in the most challenging environments."

The objective of the contract is to support the USAF in the following areas:

Assault Zones (AZ): Capabilities supporting tactical zones of action, including drop zones and fixed-and rotary-wing landing zones supporting the forward projection of a force by air. AZ capabilities to be equipped under this contract include survey equipment for data collection and analysis, assessment of runway surface distress, and airfield geometrics to include obstacles and approach paths.

Also required is equipment for airfield control, including airfield markings/lighting, signaling devices, airspace de-confliction tools, and navigational aids.

Fires: Equipping operators for close air support coordination of surface-based and air-to-surface fires, communications architecture, weapons data, digital fire support, and target designation and marking. For the purposes of this contract, this may include support to ACC-assigned Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC)s.

Weather (Formerly Special Operations Weather Team (SOWT), now Special Reconnaissance): Equipping operators to collect, analyze, tailor, and report critical meteorological and oceanographic information. Additional capabilities include environmental analysis and forecasting, vertical atmospheric data collection, processing externally produced weather data, portable environmental observation, and unattended ground-based remote weather collection.

Personnel Recovery (PR): Equipping para-rescue men to prepare, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel. PR capabilities include, but are not limited to: PR information management, locating survivors, rescue and recovery tools, analyzing environmental conditions, mass casualty management, recovery support, and reintegration. For the purposes of this contract, this includes the Guardian Angel Mission.

Enabling Capabilities: Common across all mission sets and career fields; include mission management, friendly force detection, geo-locating and range finding, visual augmentation, communications, unmanned capabilities, infiltration/exfiltration, and enhanced training.

US21, Inc., a woman owned small business founded in 1998, a leading global provider of program and mission support, training services, procurement support, construction services, and logistics services. The solutions the company offers support a broad range of critical programs lead by the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of State. The US21 team excels at meeting the requirements of the most demanding government missions and programs worldwide.

