USA & Canada Cinema Markets 2013-2018 & 2019-2023 Featuring AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, Cineplex, Cineworld / Regal Entertainment, & Kinepolis Group

May 02, 2019, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cinema Industry Research - USA & Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
America's cinema market is polarising with both premium experiences and discounting being growth areas. The net effect in 2018 was a small fall in average ticket prices but accompanied by a welcome increase in the number of tickets sold.
As well as looking at broad business trends in the industry, this report dissects the financial performance of the publicly quoted exhibitors which dominate exhibition: AMC, Cineworld, Cinemark and, in Canada, Cineplex. Together accounting for more than half of North American box office, these companies' results give a unique insight into the world's largest film exhibition industry.
Separate sections of the report look at the United States and the distinct market of neighbouring Canada; detailed statistics covering screens, admissions, box office revenues, ticket prices, concession sales and advertising revenues are included, along with forecasts up to 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1. United States of America
- Audience
- Films and Distribution
- 3D
- Concessions and Screen Advertising
- Theatres
1.1 Companies
- AMC Entertainment
- Cineworld / Regal Entertainment Group
- Cinemark
1.2 Forecasts
2. Canada
- Films and Distribution
2.1 Companies
- Cineplex
- Kinepolis Group
2.2 Forecasts
List of Tables:
United States Of America
- United States Cinema Market 2013-2018
- US Movie-goers 2013-2018
- Production Starts 2014-2018
- Releases 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- North American Distributor Market Shares 2013-2018
- 3D Box Office 2013-2018
- Concessions and Screen Advertising Revenues 2013-2018
- Cinema Screens in the United States 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors January 2019
- AMC Premium Screens 2016-2018
- AMC Sites and Screens by Country 2018
- AMC Entertainment Financial and Operating Data 2014-2018
- AMC Entertainment Geographical Breakdown 2015-2018
- Cineworld Sites and Screens 2018
- Cineworld Revenues by Country 2017-2018
- Cineworld Financial Performance 2018
- Cinemark Sites and Screens 2018
- Cinemark Holdings Financial Performance 2014-2018
- Cinemark Holdings Geographical Breakdown 2014-2018
- Forecasts
- United States of America Forecasts 2018-2023
Canada
- Canadian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Canadian Box Office by Nationality of Film 2013-2017
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2015-2017
- Cineplex Financial and Operating Data 2015-2018
- Kinepolis Admissions by Country 2013-2018
- Kinepolis Financial Data 2014-2018
- Forecasts
- Canada Forecasts 2018-2023
Companies Mentioned
- AMC Entertainment
- Cinemark
- Cineplex
- Cineworld / Regal Entertainment Group
- Kinepolis Group
