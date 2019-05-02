USA & Canada Cinema Markets 2013-2018 & 2019-2023 Featuring AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, Cineplex, Cineworld / Regal Entertainment, & Kinepolis Group

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cinema Industry Research - USA & Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

America's cinema market is polarising with both premium experiences and discounting being growth areas. The net effect in 2018 was a small fall in average ticket prices but accompanied by a welcome increase in the number of tickets sold.

As well as looking at broad business trends in the industry, this report dissects the financial performance of the publicly quoted exhibitors which dominate exhibition: AMC, Cineworld, Cinemark and, in Canada, Cineplex. Together accounting for more than half of North American box office, these companies' results give a unique insight into the world's largest film exhibition industry.

Separate sections of the report look at the United States and the distinct market of neighbouring Canada; detailed statistics covering screens, admissions, box office revenues, ticket prices, concession sales and advertising revenues are included, along with forecasts up to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. United States of America

Audience

Films and Distribution

3D

Concessions and Screen Advertising

Theatres

1.1 Companies

AMC Entertainment

Cineworld / Regal Entertainment Group

Cinemark

1.2 Forecasts



2. Canada

Films and Distribution

2.1 Companies

Cineplex

Kinepolis Group

2.2 Forecasts



List of Tables:

United States Of America

United States Cinema Market 2013-2018

US Movie-goers 2013-2018

Production Starts 2014-2018

Releases 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

North American Distributor Market Shares 2013-2018

3D Box Office 2013-2018

Concessions and Screen Advertising Revenues 2013-2018

Cinema Screens in the United States 2013-2018

2013-2018 Companies

Leading Exhibitors January 2019

AMC Premium Screens 2016-2018

AMC Sites and Screens by Country 2018

AMC Entertainment Financial and Operating Data 2014-2018

AMC Entertainment Geographical Breakdown 2015-2018

Cineworld Sites and Screens 2018

Cineworld Revenues by Country 2017-2018

Cineworld Financial Performance 2018

Cinemark Sites and Screens 2018

Cinemark Holdings Financial Performance 2014-2018

Cinemark Holdings Geographical Breakdown 2014-2018

Forecasts

United States of America Forecasts 2018-2023

Canada

Canadian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Canadian Box Office by Nationality of Film 2013-2017

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2015-2017

Cineplex Financial and Operating Data 2015-2018

Kinepolis Admissions by Country 2013-2018

Kinepolis Financial Data 2014-2018

Forecasts

Canada Forecasts 2018-2023

Companies Mentioned



AMC Entertainment

Cinemark

Cineplex

Cineworld / Regal Entertainment Group

Kinepolis Group

