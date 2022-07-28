USA Air Purifiers Customer Experience (CX) Report 2022: Using Consumer Insights to Deliver Superior Customer Experience

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identifying Key Drivers in the Customer Experience of Air Purifiers In the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report titled 'Identifying Key Drivers in the Customer Experience of Air Purifiers In the USA' details customers' priorities expressed on eCommerce websites.



The unexpected outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the air purifier demand even more in the last couple of years. The impact of air pollution due to industrialization and various rising respiratory ailments pushes US customers to get air purifiers in their homes and offices.



Since there is a whopping rise of health-conscious consumers, the air purifier industry can evolve and improve with more innovations and technological advancements. Even though customers opt for an air purifier for clean and pure air, other core factors like the sound, pricing, filters, and so on can influence the customer buying decision. When these brands try to fit more advanced specifications in a product, they should also remember to keep the quality of core air-purifying functionality.

Key growth factors of the air purifiers market

Even if a person resides in urban or rural areas, they are suspicious about the air they breathe for various reasons. Since none are ready to compromise their lives with poor air quality, most of the consumers prefer to buy air purifiers as a mandatory home appliance like other essential appliances.



Studies say 50 million people in the US suffer from various allergies due to low immunities. Customers depend on air purifiers to get rid of the dust from nearby construction sites, secondhand smoke, and factory emissions. The pandemic, other bacterias, viruses, the pollens, dust, smoke, etc., have been stimulating this urge in customers to buy air purifiers at the earliest.

Using Consumer Insights to Deliver Superior Customer Experience

Clean and pure air is one of the essentials customers want in today's world. The air they inhale matters a lot about their health and lifespan. Since air quality has worsened in the past few years, air purifiers have become part of most US customers' day-to-day lives.



Air purifier brands can use this study to decide what their customers want from their product offerings. With the aid of this study, air purifier brands can better understand their customer's desires and demands and fine-tune their products to provide a superior customer experience.



This study also assists brands in assessing what their rivals excel at so that they can balance and outperform them.



What is covered in the report?

Analysis of each key category driver of Air Purifiers that drive customers to choose one brand over another

Drill down into key aspects that witnessed a high dip in positive reviews

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Analysis of about 29k customer conversations happening on eCommerce websites

customer conversations happening on eCommerce websites Detailed insights into the priorities of customers who are using Air Purifiers in the USA

Analysis of different price bands of air purifiers and their customer satisfaction level across top drivers

Why consider buying this report?

Gain a better understanding of the customer experience preferences from Air Purifiers in the USA

Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of Air Purifiers in the USA

Understand the hidden and unexpected aspects that affect positive customer experience

Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion, and other business plans by understanding the factors that drive great customer experience.

Understand significant competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Companies covered

Instant

Toppin

Shark

Koios

Dyson

Aroeve

Airtok

Afloia

Key Target Audience

Air purifier brands

Home Appliances Retailers

eCommerce Retailers

Branding Agencies

Strategy Consulting Firms

Marketing Agencies

Venture capitalists

Air purifiers stakeholders

Associations, organizations, associations, and alliances related to air purifiers

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis of Category Drivers

Aspects Influencing Customer Experience

Top 3 Aspects that Witnessed High Dip in Positivity

Main Sub-themes that Contribute High Dip in Positivity

Customer Verbatim

Analysis of Price Bands of Air Purifiers

Customer Satisfaction Across Price Bands for the Category Drivers

Customer Satisfaction Across Price Bands for the top 3 Concern Areas

Analysis of Top Factors Across eCommerce Platforms

Analysis of Brands with Increasing Customer Reviews

