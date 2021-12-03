USA Automotive Logistics Market 2021-2026: Significant Developments by Leading Vendors and Innovation Profiles

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Logistics Market Research Report by Service, Mode of Transport, Distribution Channel, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Automotive Logistics Market size was estimated at USD 4,320.50 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,847.06 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% reaching USD 7,436.59 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



This research report categorizes the Automotive Logistics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Service, the market was studied across Car Logistics, Commercial Vehicle, and Freight Management.

Based on Mode of Transport, the market was studied across Airways, Maritime, Railways, and Roadways.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Aftermarket and OEM.

Based on State, the market was studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas .

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Automotive Logistics Market, including:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Automotive Logistics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Automotive Logistics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Automotive Logistics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Automotive Logistics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Automotive Logistics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Automotive Logistics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Automotive Logistics Market?



